Sunaina Roshan Explains The Connection Between Hunger and Food Choices

Ever wondered why you reach for unhealthy snacks when you're starving? The answer lies in understanding the connection between hunger, cravings, and food choices. By adopting a simple yet effective strategy of eating every 2-2.5 hours and fuelling your body with nutritious foods, you can break free from the cycle of unhealthy eating and develop a stronger, more resilient relationship with food. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan agrees with the sentiment.

Sunaina, who battled cervical cancer, fatty liver disease and brain tuberculosis in the past, had a massive weight loss transformation in 2017. Since then, she has been on a fitness journey of her own. She often shares useful health tips and tricks on her Instagram handle.

In her latest Instagram video, Sunaina talks about food cravings and how she handles them with a simple trick. She says, "The way I handle my food cravings - I eat every 2 or 2.5 hours and cravings are not there so much. If you starve, you are bound to eat food that does not suit you, unhealthy foods such as desserts and cakes."

"Starvation, I feel, leads to unhealthy eating. Basically, if you feed your body with healthy snacks, lunch, dinner, you are full and your body won't crave for something that's not good for you," Sunaina adds.

In the caption, she writes, "Being unbreakable isn't just about big life battles, it's also in the little choices we make every day. True strength is about nourishing yourself with real, whole foods and being in control of your cravings. Taking care of yourself is a powerful act of strength." Watch the full video here:

Sunaina Roshan's words of encouragement are enough to inspire us.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.