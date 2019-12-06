Skipping Exercise Too Often? Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Exercise

Exercise: You many feel stressed throughout the day due to lack of exercise

Are you skipping exercise too often or you are not exercising at all? Regular exercise is extremely necessary for your body. It is advised to exercise daily for at least 30 minutes. Inactivity can cause any health issues and affect your body negatively. Exercise is extremely necessary for your physical, mental as well as for all the essential organs of the body. Lack of exercise can do more than just weight gain. It can also increase the risk of heart diseases and many other health issues. There can be many disturbances that your body may face due to low or no exercise. If you are too lazy to exercise then here are some ways it can affect your body.

1. You may lose muscle strength

If you are not exercising enough your muscles may suffer. As your muscles are not moving enough they may lose strength with time. Exercise and training are extremely important for your muscles and helps in building muscles.

2. Your immunity may suffer

Better immunity means a strong mechanism to fight against diseases. Exercise affects immunity as well. Exercising can help you boost immunity. If you are not exercising then you may fall sick very often due to lack of exercise.

3. It affects your sleeping pattern

Sleep is also important for your overall health. Regular exercise ensures better sleep. If you are not exercising you may experience inadequate sleeping patterns. You can see the difference in just few days, start working out and you may experience better sleep.

4. You are stressed all the time

Stress is a common issue that you may experience many times a day. There are many factors that can give you stress throughout the day like work pressure, deadlines, personal issues and many more. Exercise is one of the effective ways to beat stress.

Lack of exercise can trigger stress

5. Your mood may also suffer

Are you depressed or feel very low throughout the day? Lack of exercise can be the reason behind it. Exercise also boosts mental health. It makes you feel more energetic and boosts your mood. Exercise can also help you fight symptoms of depression.

You might be too busy to exercise but something as simple as a walk can also benefit your health. Lack of exercise can affect bone health as well. You any also notice a strong craving for unhealthy foods. Therefore, you must take out some time to exercise regularly.

