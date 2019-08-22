Diabetes: Exercise Tips To Manage Blood Sugar Levels; Benefits Of Exercising For Diabetics

Highlights Exercise can result in lower blood sugar levels You can choose dancing, brisk walking, yoga and many more Consult your doctor to understand the right way to exercise

Regular exercise is the basic step to stay healthy. Just like others, exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of a diabetic. For a diabetic, it is necessary to maintain blood sugar levels. A balanced and healthy diet can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Similarly, exercise also helps in controlling blood sugar levels with other health benefits. There is often a slight confusion about choosing the right exercises for a diabetes patient. Diabetics have to keep a few points into consideration to get the positive results. Apart from choosing the right exercise and you should also watch out for a few factors which can help you make the most out of these exercises. Exercising regularly the right way can make a huge difference for a diabetic patient.

Benefits of exercises for diabetes

It can help in controlling blooding sugar levels

Exercise can promote a healthy weight in diabetics

It can improve insulin sensitivity

Help you in keeping blood pressure and cholesterol under control

Reduces stress levels and improves quality of life

Reduces the risk of heart diseases and improves circulation of blood

Exercise tips for diabetes patients

If you are planning to add exercise to your schedule then here are some tips for you to follow your exercise regimen safely. These tips will help you manage your blood sugar levels with exercise.

1. Consult your doctor first

There are a lot of options when it comes to exercising. You must check with your doctor once before getting into the routine completely. You doctor will guide you through the right exercise and the right time to exercise. You will also get a clear picture about the changes you need to make in your diet and medications along with it.

Exercise for diabetes: Your doctor can suggest you the best exercises according to the oral medication you are consuming

2. Choose your favourite exercise

Make a list of the exercises you enjoy the most. Then get this list checked by your doctor. Choosing the exercise you like will help you enjoy the session. This way you will develop an interest in the exercises and will never have an excuse to miss your exercise routine.

3. Check your blood sugar levels regularly

Blood sugar levels can sometimes become a concern while exercising. Sometimes the blood sugar levels can drop drastically suddenly. Therefore to avoid such major fluctuations you should check your blood sugar levels before exercising. Plan your exercises according to your blood sugar levels so that there is a fine balance.

Check your blood sugar levels before exercising to avoid extreme fluctuations

4. Start slowly

If you are a diabetic, exercise will give you multiple health benefits but do not indulge yourself in too much exercise suddenly. Give enough time to your body to adopt the changes. Increase the time spent on exercise and the number of exercises slowly.

Diabetics can choose brisk walking, yoga, Pilates, swimming or dancing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

