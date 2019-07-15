Best Exercises For Diabetics To Maintain Weight And Blood Sugar Levels

Highlights Exercise can help you beat diabetes effectively Yoga will help you control your blood sugar level and manage stress A diabetic patient should exercise for 30 minutes three times a week

Exercise is considered extremely beneficial for diabetics. It can help them manage blood sugar levels effectively. Exercise will also boost your overall fitness and help you maintain a healthy weight. But diabetic patients need to make a suitable exercise plan. It can sometimes become tricky for a diabetic to choose the right work out regimen. You need to see how your body responds to the exercises you perform. Exercise will reduce the blood sugar levels but you need to make sure that it does not lead to a sudden drop. So, to make a suitable balance you need to follow a workout routine which maintains a balance of blood sugar levels and help you reduce weight at the same time. Here are some best workouts for a diabetic, to avoid too many fluctuations in the blood sugar levels.

Exercise for people with diabetes

Brisk walking

Walking is a great exercise for everyone. People with diabetes are strictly advised to walk for at least 30 minutes, three times a week. Brisk walking is a great way to exercise which can help you manage your blood sugar levels as well as your weight.

Yoga

Yoga promotes overall well being and has been in practice since ancient times. From weight management to curing several diseases, yoga can benefit you in multiple ways. Yoga will help diabetic patients as well. It will promote brain function, lower stress level, improve nerve function and many more.

Pilates

Pilates has gained a lot of popularity these days. Regular practice of Pilates can result in impressive weight loss. If you are living with diabetes, you must try Pilates to improve your overall health. You will also enjoy a Pilate session thoroughly.

Swimming

Swimming involves movement of your complete body. It stretches the muscles properly and results in weight loss as well. Swimming does not put pressure on one's joints which makes it suitable for diabetic patients. You can practice swimming at least three times a week.

Dancing

Dancing is a great way to relax your body and mind. It can cheer you up in no time. A dance session will leave less stressed and burn a huge amount of calories at the same time. You simply have to enjoy good music and choose your favourite moves. With regular practice, you will realise the goodness of dancing for your blood sugar levels and weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

