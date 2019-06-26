Here's How Coffee Can Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risks: Tips On Diabetes Management By Nutritionist

Polyphenols in coffee can help in reducing risk of type 2 diabetes

Highlights Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee can reduce diabetes risk Type 2 diabetes can be managed by living a healthy lifestyle Diabetics should avoid sugar consumption

Recently, coffee has been hailed as a beverage that can aid weight loss. Moderate coffee consumption can also be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. A study led by Harvard School of Public Health has shown that people who increased their coffee intake by one cup in a day over a 4-day period, were shown to be at 11% lesser risk of type 2 diabetes, as compared to those who made no changes in their coffee intake. These findings do seem to indicate that coffee can be beneficial for people with diabetes. Researchers from Harvard university previously looked at 28 studies from around the world for an analysis - which stated that both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee can lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

How can coffee lower type 2 diabetes risk?

There is much more to coffee other than caffeine. Coffee also contains antioxidants like polyphenols which can prevent onset of diseases like type 2 diabetes. Other minerals like magnesium and chromium in diabetes can also help in lowering risks of type 2 diabetes.

Coffee has been found to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes

The blend of different ingredients in coffee can help in improving insulin sensitivity.

However, coffee does not affect everyone in the same way and it may be wise to talk to your doctor before including it in your daily routine. Clinical nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta, while referring to an American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study, says that coffee intake has been found to lower type 2 diabetes risk. An interesting finding of the study, she mentions, is that people who had caffeinated coffee exhibited 4% reduction in type 2 diabetes risk and people who had decaffeinated coffee exhibited 7% reduced risk. So, as mentioned above, it may not be caffeine, but other antioxidants in coffee that are responsible for reducing risk of type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes: Lifestyle changes that can help in reducing risks

According to Dr Rupali, people must realise that diabetes is not just about medications or only about diet. "It is a complete healthy lifestyle" that can actually help in controlling/reversing type 2 diabetes and reducing the risks associated with it.

Managing diabetes is all about maintaining a balance in terms of eating right, exercise and taking medicines on time in the right dosage.

Ask her if the notion about diabetics having no sugar at all is right, and she says, "There are two things when it comes to sugar consumption among diabetics: firstly, the total calorific intake, and secondly, the calorific intake from carbohydrates (carbs). When you put both together, there is no room for sugar consumption for people with diabetes."

Sugar can lead to sudden spikes in blood sugar levels and this can be dangerous for type 2 diabetics

It has to be understood that sugar is purely glucose, which results in a spike in blood sugar levels. "While high blood sugar levels are not good for diabetics, a spike in blood sugar levels is even worse and has more detrimental effects on your other organs," explains Dr Rupali.

She says that she might recommend sugar intake to a person with well-controlled diabetes. Diabetics need to train themselves to go sugar-free. This may not be easy initially. It happens over a period of time while you train your taste buds to survive without sugar. You can have an occasional dessert if you have good self-control and well maintained diabetes, according to Dr Rupali.

Coming over to fruits, she says that diabetics can have 1 or 2 fruits in a day, depending on their caloric intake. Fruits with hyglycemic index like mangoes, bananas, cheeku and grapes must be consumed by practicing portion control.

