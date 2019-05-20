Did You Know Coffee Could Actually Help You Relieve Constipation? 5 Other Super Effective Home Remedies

Coffee, water and fibre rich foods can help prevent constipation

If a recent study is to be believed, drinking coffee can actually help in improving bowel movement. This may be because coffee helps in changing gut bacteria and improving ability of intestines to contract. The study, conducted on rats, found that coffee improved contracting ability of muscles in small intestines. These effects of coffee were interestingly were found to be independent of caffeine, as caffeine-free coffee also showed same results as coffee with caffeine did. The study was released Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2019 (in San Diego) by University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.

Drinking coffee has previously been popular for improving bowel movement, but the specific reason or the mechanism behind it was not found. Results of this study indicate there is a need for additional clinical research for determining effects of coffee for improving bowel movement, and if it can be an effective treatment for constipation.

Now isn't this simply gives another reason to love coffee, all the more?

Apart from drinking coffee, there are other ways to improve your bowel movement and prevent constipation. Read below to know everything about them:

1. Drink more water: Drinking more water is one of the most effective ways to prevent constipation and regularise bowel movement. Dehydration can make you constipated. Make sure you drink 8 to 10 glasses of water every day.

2. Include more fibre in your diet: Fibre-rich foods not only help in aiding weight loss, but also are super effective for keeping constipation at bay. Foods rich in fibre (raw fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, beans and lentils to name a few) help in forming bulk of stools and improves consistency of bowel movements, thus making them easier to pass. However, do not go overboard with consumption of fibre as it can adversely impact your health. Consume a balanced diet and make sure it includes fibrous foods.

Include more fibre rich foods in your diet to prevent constipation

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Exercise regularly: Regular exercise is the single most effective way to stay healthy, prevent constipation and regularise bowel habits.

4. Include probiotics in your diet: Chronic constipation can be dealt with effectively by including probiotics in your diet. Imbalance of gut bacteria is commonly found in people with constipation. Yogurt, kimchi, kefir and kombucha are examples of healthy probiotics that must be a part of your daily diet.

5. Prebiotics: Prebiotic fibres improve digestion by providing the gut with several gut-friendly bacteria. Onions, garlic and banana are examples of foods that are rich in prebiotic fibre. Eat these foods daily to prevent constipation and ensure regular bowel movement.

