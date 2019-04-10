Here's Why You Must Include Green Leafy Vegetables In Your Diabetes Diet

Diabetes management: Diabetics should aim at eating well-balanced meals.

People suffering from type 2 diabetes should manage their blood sugar levels well. High blood sugar levels can have a negative impact on their health. A healthy lifestyle, weight management and regular physical activity will help diabetics maintain their blood sugar levels. A healthy lifestyle should include healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle. A healthy diet should include whole foods, foods rich in proteins, healthy fats, carbohydrates and fibre. These foods will help control blood sugar levels, make you feel full for longer and nourish your body as well. Diabetics, should aim at eating well-balanced meals. Also, they should avoid frozen and processed foods, canned and packaged juices. One particular food which is extremely beneficial for managing diabetes is leafy green vegetables. Let us tell you why.

Here's why green leafy vegetables are important for diabetics:

Leafy greens vegetables are extremely important to manage diabetes. Vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and collard greens are extremely nutritious and are very low in calories and carbohydrates. They are an excellent source of several vitamins and minerals like vitamin C which is beneficial for controlling diabetes and high blood pressure as well. Rich in minerals and omega-3 fatty acids, they help improve the insulin secretion and regulate your blood sugar levels. Loaded with fibre leafy greens can control your hunger pangs and promote digestive health. Leafy greens also contain significant amounts of antioxidants which protect your eyes from cataract and macular degeneration and some other common complications linked to diabetes. The antioxidant properties makes them a common choice in many modern diets, irrespective of diabetes.

Many dark leafy vegetables also contain protein, which is important for a diabetes diet. Like fibre, protein can also help you feel fuller for longer and prevent you from overeating in the next meal. This reduces your chances of snacking on unhealthy foods like chips, burger or pizza and eventually aid in weight loss. In addition, protein is a key nutrient that gives your body steady energy with little effect on blood sugar.

You can add these leafy green vegetables in your soups, salads, sandwiches, stews, green smoothie or eat them as a main dish. Avoid using too much of cooking oil while preparing these vegetables. Apart from these vegetables, you can also have other non-starchy vegetables like beans, peas, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and asparagus. Even these will help in managing diabetes.

