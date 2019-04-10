These Homemade Protein-Rich Bars Are A Perfect Snacking Option For Those Who Want To Lose Weight

Proteins are a good option to include in your snacks as they can aid in quick weight loss.

Highlights Homemade protein bars can help in quick weight loss and better health Nuts and seeds are extremely healthy and should be added to your dishes Oats are a good source of proteins and dietary fibre

Whether you are at work or at home, you always look for something to munch. Some easy to grab snacking options are a packet of chips, popcorn, a chocolate bar or a burger. But are these snacks healthy? No, not at all! These snacks will satisfy your hunger only for a short span of time and can also lead to weight gain. Therefore, in the following article, let's talk about a healthy snack option which is easy to prepare, delicious and extremely nourishing. We are talking about homemade protein bars. Proteins are a good option to include in your snacks. They can keep you full for longer, curb your hunger pangs and boost your metabolism. Homemade protein bars are simple to make and can be eaten as a mid-day snack. Parents can give it to their children in the evening and adults can eat it as a mid-day snack.

Also read: These 15-Minute Vegan Protein Bars Can Make For A Perfect Pre-Workout Snack

Ditch the packet of chips and try these homemade protein bars if you are trying to lose weight.

Photo Credit: iStock

Try these homemade protein bars for quick weight loss

1. Peanut butter protein bar

Peanut butter is rich in proteins and is extremely delicious. You can simply make a protein bar with some peanut butter and nuts of your choice. Peanuts are rich in healthy fats and have some calories as well. You can add cashews, walnuts and some healthy seeds like chia seeds and flax seeds.

2. Quinoa and chia seed protein bar

Quinoa is an amazing source of protein as it has all the essential amino acids. It is a perfect option for vegetarians and vegans. You can roast some quinoa and chia seeds. Take some coconut sugar or jaggery sugar. Mix all the ingredients and keep it in the fridge to set.

Also read: These Protein Rich Foods Are A Must For Diabetics

3. Flax seeds and almond butter protein bar

Nuts and seeds are extremely healthy and can be well included into your dishes. They are rich in healthy fats, proteins and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer several health benefits. Just take some homemade almond butter and mix it with some flax seeds. You can also include pistachios into the mixture.

4. Roasted oats and walnuts protein bar

Oats are again a good source of proteins and dietary fibre. Dietary fibre in oats will help you keep full for longer and is good for your digestive health. Walnuts are one of the healthiest nut and extremely delicious. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants which are beneficial for your brain. You can take some sugar (jaggery or coconut sugar) and mix all the ingredients. This will make for a filling and nutritious snack.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recommends Coconut Peanut Protein Bars For Quick Weight Loss

Instead of opting for packaged protein bars with artificial flavours and sweeteners, try these homemade protein bars for quick weight loss and better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.