These Detox Drinks Are All You Need For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

It's the weather of hot and sultry winds! In order to protect yourself from the scorching heat, contaminated food, dirty water, junk food and polluted environment you need a powerful detox drink that can rejuvenate your organs and help flush out the toxins from the body. With the prevalence of some common health issues like obesity, digestive issues and all sorts of toxins around us, it becomes important for us to protect our liver. Detox drinks not only flush out the toxins from the body but also helps in weight loss, increased metabolism, smooth digestion, works as a laxative agent, improved sleep and skin and hair. Do you know how to prepare these healthy detox drinks? In the following article, we will tell you about some detox drinks that will help in the smooth functioning of the liver and quick weight loss.

Top detox drinks for healthy liver and quick weight loss:

1. Pomegranate and beetroot detox drink

The two ingredients that go into this detox drink are beetroot and pomegranate. Beetroots are not only rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals but play an important role in flushing out the toxins from the body. This is because they help in flushing out the toxins from the body. Pomegranate is a super fruit which has detoxifying effects and is a good source of fibre. In addition, it is a perfect pre- workout drink as well.

2. Orange, carrot and ginger juice

A common citrus fruit, oranges are powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin C. Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fibre which aid in weight loss and digestion. Ginger has been used since time immemorial for digestion, bloating, stomach cramps and is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. The drink is great for detoxification and extremely delicious.

3. Cucumber and mint infused water

Cucumber detox drink can help you lose weight and give you a flat tummy. Cucumbers are made up of 90% water and can do wonders for your health. This drink helps in flushing out the toxins and detox your body. You can add cucumber slices and mint leaves in your drink. Moreover, this detox drink can help you keep cool and hydrated in the summer season.

4. Lemon, ginger and honey detox drink

Lemon water is great for weight loss as it helps in detoxification by removing the toxic waste from your body. This further strengthens the immune system and becomes capable of healing the body of various illnesses. You can simply add some lemon slices, honey and ginger to your drink.

