These Carb-Protein Combos Are What You Need To Lose Weight

Weight loss: Whole eggs and whole grain bread can be a perfect nutritious breakfast.

Highlights A balance of both protein and carbs will help you lose weight Rice and chapati have decent amount of carbohydrates Yoghurt is a great source of calcium and protein

A well-balanced diet is extremely important for you to lose weight. We all know proteins help you lose weight fast. They even help in building muscle mass, boost your metabolism, burn more calories and help in tissue repair. Nutritionist Rupali Dutta said, "Even if you are on a high-protein diet you need to eat a combination of proteins and healthy carbohydrates. This is because proteins and carbohydrates work together for the smooth functioning of the body." Right amount of carbs and proteins help boost your metabolism. Carbohydrates are the main source of energy and proteins help in growth and development, build muscles, skin and hair. Both the nutrients should be eaten together in order to stabilize blood sugar levels. In simple words, without carbs your body will not be able to function and without proteins your body cannot build muscle mass or grow skin and hair.

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy and proteins help in growth and development, build muscles, skin and hair.

Photo Credit: iStock

A balance of both the nutrients; protein and carbs will allow you to build muscle faster, which will help you burn more calories while you are active and while at rest. This further helps in quick weight loss. But one should also keep in mind the portion size of carbohydrates. Nutritionist Rupali Dutta further suggested some healthy protein and carbohydrate combinations perfect for weight loss. Let us have a look!

Also read: Chose Your Carbs Wisely! These Healthy Carbs Can Help You Lose Weight Fast

These proteins and carb combination will help in quick weight loss:

1. Lentils and rice or roti

Lentils like pulses, chickpeas or black beans do not contain all the amino acids. But when eaten with rice or chapati and make a dynamic combination of protein-rich meal. Rice and chapati have decent amount of carbohydrates as well. But be mindful of the portion when you eat rice or chapati.

2. Barley roti and chicken

Chicken is an excellent source of protein and should be included in your weight loss diet plan. You can have chicken with barley roti to meet your daily need of carbohydrates. Make sure you do not cook chicken with excessive oil or other fattening products.

3. Whole grain bread and eggs

We cannot miss the eggs when we are talking of proteins and weight loss. Eggs are an amazing source of protein making it a killer weight loss friendly food. Whole eggs and whole grain bread can be a perfect nutritious breakfast.

We cannot miss the eggs when we are talking of proteins and weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Quinoa and potatoes

Potatoes are a starchy vegetables and rich in carbohydrates. Whenever you prepare quinoa you could add some mashed potatoes into it. This makes for a wonderful protein and carb combination.

Also read: Did You Know These Fish Have The Highest Protein Content? Even Better, They Aid In Quick Weight Loss

5. Fish and vegetables

Fish like salmon, tuna, cod and trout are high in protein. You could have them grilled or roasted. Simply stir fry some vegetables along with your fish to make a protein-rich healthy meal.

6. Yoghurt and fruit

Yoghurt is a great source of mineral calcium and protein. You can combine yoghurt with some fresh fruits to make a nice homemade smoothie. This could be perfect for your evening snack or post workout snack. You can even add some nuts and seeds to enhance the flavour and nutritional value.

Also read: Here's Why You Should Not Eliminate Carbs From Your Diet: Top 10 Carbs That Can Help You Lose Weight

(Dr Rupali Dutta is a Clinical Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.