Here's Why Protein-Rich Eggs Are A Killer Weight Loss Friendly Food

Are you trying to lose weight? Whenever we talk about weight loss, the first important thing that comes to our mind is diet. What precisely should a weight loss diet include? We all have heard about some healthy foods which can aid in weight loss. These include fruits, vegetables and many more. Today, in the following article we will talk about one such nutritious food which is a must in your diet if you are trying hard to shed those extra kilos. Well! The nutrient-rich food we are talking about is egg.

Eggs are one of the healthiest food on the planet. They are said to be a high-quality source of protein as they contain all the essential amino-acids. They contain healthy fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Whole eggs have certain unique properties which make them an exceptionally weight-loss friendly food. Eggs are also loaded with antioxidants that help flush out the toxins from the body, thereby reducing the stress and inflammation in your body. This further helps protect you from inflammation-induced weight gain. The water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins help strengthen your immunity, which, in turn, keeps you active and energetic all day long. This helps you lose weight without compromising on your health.

Eggs are loaded with high-quality proteins, vitamins like A, D, E, B12, and some essential minerals like folate, iron, selenium, riboflavin, choline, and the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients help build muscle mass, repair tissue, improve metabolic rate and brain function, protect you from heart diseases and macular degeneration, produce satiety hormones, and strengthen the immune system. When you consume eggs on a regular process, you consume proteins, which take longer to digest. So, you feel full for a long duration. This helps manage your appetite and you do not tend to overeat in the next meal. The proteins also help build lean muscle mass, which, in turn, helps boosts your metabolism.

Delhi based nutritionist and author Pooja Malhotra says, ''Our body needs proteins to build muscle. We need proteins to compensate for the daily wear and tear of tissue that takes place. When people undertake a weight loss programme, a high protein diet is needed to ensure that they don't burn out their muscle tissue.''

In order to lose weight, the most simple thing one can do is reduce your daily calorie intake. One large egg contains only about 77 calories, which is quite low and yet is highly nutritious. Eggs are incredibly nutrient-dense and filling, mainly because of their high protein content. High-protein are a must in a weight-loss diet because they are known to reduce appetite and increase fullness, as compared to foods which contain less protein.

Another very important benefit of eating eggs while trying to lose weight is they are extremely versatile. You can prepare eggs in numerous ways so that you do not get bored of them. Also, eating eggs, especially for breakfast, may help in quick weight loss and keeping it off forever. This is because a nutrient-dense breakfast in the morning will prevent you from consuming extra calories throughout the day.

You can prepare boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, poached eggs or even include them in your pancakes. For a quick and a healthy weight loss, try preparing eggs without adding too much of fat like butter or other cooking oils.

Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta adds, ''Whole eggs are a powerhouse with essential vitamins and minerals our bodies need. Eggs among many other foods rank high on the satiety scale index. This means they help you keep full all day long. Apart from this, eggs are a low calorie and a low fat food. A single whole egg contains just 77 calories and five grams of fat. Not to mention they may be small, but each egg is rich in proteins as well as all nine essential amino acids. As an added benefit, they also rich in iron, phosphorous, potassium, selenium and vitamins A, C and B 12.''

Dr. Rupali Datta further said, ''It should be avoided by people who have high levels of cholesterol or if it runs in the family.'' However, "Eating one whole egg everyday might not be harmful for your health.''

(Dr Rupali Datta is Consultant Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based nutritionist and an author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.