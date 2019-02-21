Chose Your Carbs Wisely! These Healthy Carbs Can Help You Lose Weight Fast

Carbohydrates like fruits, vegetables and legumes are healthy and can help in weight loss.

Carbohydrates have gained a bad reputation that if taken in excess quantities they can make you fat. However, choosing your carbs wisely can help you lose weight fast. When you think of carbohydrates, the food sources that come to your mind are white bread, white pasta, potatoes and refined flour. All these food sources are fattening and may lead to weight gain. But one should always keep in mind that a lot many foods contain carbohydrates and all of them are not bad. Certain foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains are good carbohydrates which help in weight loss and are beneficial for the overall health of the body as well. You can slim down by eating the right carbs. Let us have a look at the carbs which can help you lose weight.

These carbs can help you lose weight:

1. Pulses

Pulses like chickpeas, beans, peas and lentils are rich in proteins and have decent amount of carbohydrates. This can prevent you from overeating in the next meal and thus keep your weight in check. For a quick weight loss you can combine pulses with rice to make it a complete meal rich in proteins. This will help you feel satiated and thereby shedding those extra kilos.

2. Barley

Barley contains soluble fiber and some amount of carbs. Other nutrients like potassium and other heart-healthy nutrients, barley can help you slim down quickly. Apart from that barley also helps in lowering your cholesterol levels as well.

3. Oatmeal

Eating oatmeal regularly not only lowers your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and colon cancer, but it contains nutrients like proteins, carbohydrates and fiber which also helps you keep full and satisfied. Oats can help in improving gut health and can manage your weight as well.

4. Beetroots

Beetroots are root vegetables, which can be eaten raw or cooked. They have about eight to 10 percent of carbs that are primarily sugar and fibre. They are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, potent antioxidants and active plant compounds that are beneficial for overall health.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains like oats, barley, and buckwheat and other pseudo cereals are full of complex carbohydrates, which are far more superior and healthy as compared to their refined counterparts.

6. Sweet potatoes

One medium-sized sweet potato has around 27 grams of carbs. This starchy vegetable can be an extremely healthy addition to your weight loss diet. Sweet potato has shown to increase the levels of hormone adiponectin, which manages your blood sugar level and boosts your metabolism. Sweet potatoes are fat-free and have fewer calories as compared to white potatoes.

