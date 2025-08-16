"Tariffing India Won't Stop Putin": US Democrats Panel Amid Trump's Tariff Row

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee of Democrats, the Democratic panel overseeing foreign policy, differed with US President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff move with India over Russian oil trade, saying that it "won't stop" Vladimir Putin from continuing the Ukraine war. According to the panel, Trump could give Ukraine military aid to punish Putin.

"Tariffing India won't stop Putin. If Trump really wanted to address Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, maybe punish Putin and give Ukraine the military aid it needs. Everything else is smoke and mirrors," the Democratic panel said.

Tariffing India won't stop Putin.



If Trump really wanted to address Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, maybe punish Putin and give Ukraine the military aid it needs.



Everything else is smoke and mirrors. pic.twitter.com/TxzqhpaKGt — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) August 15, 2025

The Democratic panel's remarks came in response to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's warning New Delhi of increasing secondary tariffs over the Russian oil trade. During an interview with Bloomberg, Bessent said that the rise in tariffs depends on the outcome of Trump's high-stakes meeting with Putin in Alaska - which concluded today with "productive talks".

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up. I think everyone has been frustrated with President Putin. We expected that he would come to the table in a more fulsome way. It looks like he may be ready to negotiate," he said.

Besent was also asked about China being the main purchaser of Russia's crude oil. To this, he said, "Not going to get ahead of the president, but the president is the best at creating leverage for himself, and he will make it clear to President Putin that all options are on the table."

Last week, Trump announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as a 'penalty' for continuing to import Russian crude oil - doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods. This is the highest tariff Trump has imposed as per his fresh list, apart from Brazil.

India condemned the "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" move by the United States - which is likely to hit many sectors such as textiles and marine exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a strong message stressing that India would never compromise with the interests of its farmers and fishermen, adding that while he knows he will "have to pay the price", he was ready to do it for farmers.

"The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country's farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders," he said.