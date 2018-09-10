Good Carbs vs Bad Carbs: How To Chose The Right Ones?

Good carbohydrates and Bad carbohydrates

Highlights Carbohydrates are highly controversial these days Good carbohydrates do not raise the blood sugar levels too quickly Eliminate foods that have low nutrients and added sugar

Carbohydrates are one of three classes of food called macro nutrients; the other two being fats and protein. The term "carbohydrate" is a broad term, including everything from table sugar to chickpeas. Carbohydrates are a controversial topic these days. Some dietary guidelines suggest that the half intake of our calories should be from carbohydrates. On the other hand, some claim that carbohydrates lead to obesity and type 2 diabetes, hence people should avoid them. Everyone needs carbohydrates but that does not mean you include sugary drinks and cookies in your diet. The primary purpose of including carbohydrates in the diet is to provide energy. Most carbohydrates are broken down or transformed into glucose, which can be used as energy. Carbohydrates can also be turned into fat for later use. There are two types of carbohydrates: good and bad carbohydrates.

Also read: Carbohydrates for weight loss

Good carbohydrates:

Good carbohydrates do not raise the blood sugar levels too quickly. The best carbohydrates are found in unprocessed whole foods which are rich sources of phytochemicals - plant compounds, which protects us against heart diseases, cancer and other chronic illnesses. Many phytochemicals are natural antioxidants and some are anti-inflammatory. A diet focused on eating plenty of good carbohydrates should be low in sugar, especially processed or added sugars. You should also avoid eating hidden sugars which may make you feel sick and lead to weight gain.

Some sources of good carbohydrates are:

Oats

Bananas

Blueberries

Dairy products like milk, curd, cheese etc.

Vegetables

Whole grains

Sweet potatoes

Legumes

Nuts

A diet focused on eating plenty of good carbohydrates should be low in sugar

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Carbohydrates raise blood pressure

Bad carbohydrates:

Bad carbohydrates are highly processed carbohydrates like pastries, refined breads and cereals that raise the blood sugar levels too quickly. These refined carbohydrates are high in sugar and break down into glucose and enter your blood stream faster than vegetables and other good carbohydrates. Apart from this, they are low in nutrients and fiber. Therefore, if you eat foods rich in refined carbohydrates, your blood sugar levels will increase.

Some sources of bad carbohydrates:

Pastries

White pasta

Energy drinks

Bread

Ice-creams

Candies

Sugary drinks

These refined carbohydrates are high in sugar

Photo Credit: iStock

How to choose the right ones?

As a thumb rule, carbohydrates that are in their natural form or are rich in fibre are healthy. The carbohydrates that should be included in your diet are the ones that do not raise the blood sugar levels quickly. Moreover, they should provide all the essential nutrients to your body. You should eliminate deserts that are low in nutrients and high amounts of sugar. Instead you should include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet which are beneficial for the overall health of the body.

Also read: Don't shun carbohydrates

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.