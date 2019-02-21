Protein And Fiber Rich Here's Why You Should Start Your Day With A Bowl Full Of Oats

Quick weight loss: The key nutrient for losing weight is fiber.

Highlights A bowl of oatmeal can be perfect nutritious breakfast One should avoid packaged or flavoured oats Oats uttapam also makes for a good and a filling breakfast

Oatmeal is made up from dry oats and is extremely nutritious. Oats are considered to be a whole grain and can definitely be a part of a healthy diet. Moreover, a bowl of oatmeal can be perfect breakfast option for those who are trying to lose weight. Some of the health benefits of eating oatmeal include lowering your risk of heart disease and colorectal cancer. Being a whole grain like oats can also help reducing blood pressure and even aid in digestion. Oatmeal can help you lose weight because the fiber content it will help you feel full for longer and keep you energetic all day long. Rich in nutrients, affordable and helps in weight loss including oats in your breakfast can do wonders for your health.

However, one should avoid fatty and sugary toppings on their oatmeal at all costs if you are on a weight loss program. One should always prefer plain traditional oats with no added flavours. Packaged and flavoured oats are usually loaded with harmful preservatives and sugar, which adds to unwanted calories and decreases the nutritional value. This can in turn be a hindrance in your weight loss program.

The key nutrient for losing weight is fiber. Fiber helps in promoting fullness by keeping you fuller for longer and thus, stopping you from binge eating. Still, if you are looking to enhance the flavour of your oats then you can add some sweet berries like raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries to your oats. Berries will help you satisfy your sweet tooth and the fiber content in it will make your dish even healthier. You can also have oats with Greek yoghurt with some nuts like walnuts. Nuts have decent amount of proteins which again will aid in weight loss. On the other hand, yoghurt is a probiotic will be beneficial for your gut health.

Avoid adding artificial sweeteners like honey or maple syrup as they offer little nutritional value and more calories. Instead, banana could be a great option to satisfy your sweet tooth. You could even add a tablespoon of nut butter. Nut butters are also high in protein and extremely nutritious.

Here are some ways in which you can prepare oats:

1. Oats khichdi could be a good way of preparing oats. You can prepare the dish with some veggies like carrots, capsicum, peas and much more to make it a nourishing meal.

2. Oats uttapam also makes for a good and a filling breakfast.

3. Oatmeal porridge with some whole eggs could be an extremely healthy fiber and protein rich breakfast to keep you going.

4. You can even prepare oats idli by oats and semolina.

5. Oats could also be easily added to your pancakes or smoothie and you can even mix them in your homemade protein bar.

