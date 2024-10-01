Nutritionist Shares A Healthy, Delicious And Wholesome Oatmeal Recipe

Not just for flavour, cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels and add a warm, comforting taste

Who doesn't love to start their day with a delicious, wholesome meal? But what if the meal is not only tasty but also super healthy? Renowned nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's latest Instagram post has got you covered. The nutritionist has shared a recipe in collaboration with vegan influencer Cherie. The recipe is part of Anjali's popular “Tasty Truths” series, where she consistently offers delicious cooking hacks that come packed with health benefits. The nutritionist captions the video: “Start your day with a bowl of goodness—this Oatmeal recipe is all about natural sweetness and wholesome ingredients!” The voiceover in the video says, “The best way to sweeten your Oatmeal naturally! Let me show you a hack that will change the way you make your oatmeal. This grated apple hack is something I've been doing for over 10 years now, and it's such a simple way to up your oatmeal game.”

The Oatmeal recipe is as follows -

Start by grating an apple; peeling is optional. This will naturally sweeten your oats and add some value to them. Now, the golden ratio she uses is 1 part oats to 1 part milk and 1 part water. So, for the recipe, she used 3/4 cups of each. Next, add some cinnamon, gram flax seeds and a pinch of sea salt. Mix it up and cook it over medium heat until it has thickened to your desired consistency. Transfer to a bowl and top with whatever you like. (She added chopped bananas, strawberries, nuts, pumpkin seeds, and more.) She says, "If you still don't think it's sweet enough, go ahead and top it with maple syrup."

Considering the alternatives for making the recipe super delicious yet healthy, the nutritionist suggests, “Instead of instant oats, I recommend using steel-cut or rolled oats for a heartier texture and more nutrients. For those who are lactose intolerant, almond milk, soy milk, or oat milk are fantastic alternatives.”

According to the Anjali Mukerjee, the benefits of the Oatmeal recipe are as follows:

Ground Flaxseeds: Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, they are a great addition to heart health and fibre. Cinnamon: Not just for flavour, cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels and add a warm, comforting taste to your breakfast. You don't need to add sugar. Apples naturally sweeten your Oatmeal, making it delicious and nutritious. While the recipe mentions adding maple syrup, the apples are sweet enough on their own.

Try this recipe soon to achieve it's many benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.