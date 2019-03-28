Here's Why You Should Make Cucumber Infused Water A Part Of Your Weight Loss Plan

Cucumber infused water boosts your metabolism thereby helping you lose weight.

Finally biding good bye to chilly winters and welcoming the bright sunny days! During the hot and sultry weather, one always look for chilled beverages to soothe themselves. However, these drinks should not be cold drinks, fizz drinks or canned juices. These sweetened beverages are loaded with harmful preservatives and high amount of sugar. These drinks do not give you any nutrition while at the same time adding those extra kilos around your waist. Therefore, you should opt for some healthy beverages. In the following article, we will talk about one such beverage which can protect you from the scorching heat and at the same time do wonders for your health.

Summers are here and it's the season of cucumbers! Cucumber offers many health benefits one can imagine. Made up of 90% water cucumber helps in maintaining a healthy body weight, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, detoxifying the body, enhancing the skin, aiding in digestion, bone health, lowering high blood pressure (as they are an excellent source of potassium), improved vision, alkalizing the blood, controlling high blood sugar levels and even preventing certain types of cancer.

As mentioned earlier, drinking some healthy drinks during the hot weather can be beneficial for your health and even aid in weight loss. Cucumber infused water or cucumber detox water, is a healthy alternative and is extremely simple to make. All you need is fresh cucumber slices and some drinking water. There are a lot of health benefits that cucumber water offers. This water helps in flushing out the toxins and detox your body. It keeps you full so you do not overeat in the next meal. Even better the drink even helps in boosting your metabolism which also aids in weight loss. Also, this beverage has almost zero calories as compared to other flavoured drinks. If you are trying to lose weight, drinking cucumber water is one of the easiest things you can do.

Extreme climatic conditions can often make us dehydrated and exhausted. But you need not worry as this seasonal vegetable helps to combat dehydration due to its water content. The infused water keeps you hydrated and providing some of the most essential nutrients your body needs.

Well! That's not all! The seeds inside a cucumber contain magnesium, which is ideal for people who suffer from a manganese deficiency. Including cucumbers with other fluid containing foods such as lime, avocado, celery, and fennel helps you to deal with some digestive issues as well. These include stomach pain and abdominal tightening. You can even add mint leaves to your drink.

