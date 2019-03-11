Follow Lemon Detox Diet Plan For Quick Weight Loss And Better Health

Lemons exhibit powerful antibacterial properties.

We always want to keep our weight in check. In order to lose weight, we must include healthy and nourishing foods in our diet, keep a constant check on the calorie intake and do some sort of physical activity as well. In the following article, we will talk about a simple trick which can help you lose weight and keep it off forever. Moreover; it will have other benefits as well. This simple trick is lemon detox diet. Have you ever heard of this diet? Well, let us explain you what this diet actually is.

The lemon detox diet is a simple plan that banks on the goodness of lemons and also helps in detoxifying the body. This diet is also an effective cure for most of the diseases. Since, lemon water helps in detoxification your body is free from the toxins, which further strengthens the immune system and becomes capable of healing the body of various illnesses. Flushing out the toxins helps you feel lighter and aid in weight loss. The basic aim of the detox diets is to lose weight by restricting the intake of calories. Although not as restrictive as most of the other detox plans, the lemon detox diet is a reduced-calorie diet that is beneficial for long-term weight loss.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says, "Lemons exhibit powerful antibacterial properties. Adding these little wonders to your diet helps maintaining the pH balance of your body. The citric acid present in lemons gives a necessary boost to your liver thereby enhancing your body's ability to detox. Polyphenols found in lemon have been found to suppress diet-induced obesity. And it gives you a better skin texture too if consumed regularly."

Lemon is nature's wonder fruit and a delicious citrus fruit. It is rich in dietary fibre, proteins, vitamins C, A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B9, calcium, manganese, magnesium potassium, zinc, iron, choline, phosphorus and small amounts of carbohydrates and sugar. As an antioxidant, vitamin C present in the lemons protects your cells against damage from free radicals. This in turn will help your body fight against several diseases such as heart diseases or even certain types of cancer.

You can simply add lemon slices to water. You could even add cucumber slices or mint leaves for better health and metabolism. Low in calories, full of flavor and a healthy alternative to salt you can lemon to your dishes as well. Add it to your salads, soups, lentils, steamed vegetables or chicken.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.