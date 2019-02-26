Pair These Protein-Rich Foods With Fiber For Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss: Combining proteins with fiber-rich foods will surely help you lose weight.

A lot has been said about weight loss and diet. This makes it difficult for people to believe what actually holds true. Well, an important tip which all the nutritionists and experts have also claimed is that a combination of foods works best for weight loss. For instance, proteins combined with healthy carbohydrates or proteins combined with fiber-rich foods. When it comes to diet, one should always focus on smart choices. Also, when it comes to weight loss, one always think that fancy foods or certain super foods work the best. But that is not the case, even common everyday foods can help you achieve your weight loss goals. Nutritionist Rupali Dutta gives some perfect food combinations that can help speed up your weight loss goals.

These proteins combined with high-fiber foods can help in quick weight loss:

1. Lentils and rice

Lentils are high in fiber and protein, which helps in keeping the blood sugar levels in check. Rich in proteins and fiber lentils also help to remove belly fat. You can have lentils and rice to make it a complete meal rich in proteins and fiber. Lentils are also rich in iron and vitamin. Also, you can add some vegetables like peas, carrots, onions and cauliflower in your rice to make it all the more nutritious.

2. Fruit and yoghurt

Yoghurt is loaded with proteins and calcium. In addition, it also helps in maintaining your gut health. You can add some healthy fruits in your yoghurt to enhance the flavour of your yoghurt. A fresh fruit smoothie can be a perfect evening snack.

3. Chicken and assorted vegetables or fruits

Chicken is rich in proteins and an extremely healthy food. A very simple meal could be a basic chicken salad. Chicken slices along with bell peppers, dark green leafy vegetables or even fruits like berries, apples or pears could be a nutritious weight loss meal. The meal will help you keep full for longer and control your hunger pangs.

4. Quinoa and vegetables

Whole grains like quinoa or amaranth are high in fiber and extremely healthy. Quinoa is usually bland in taste. You can add some nutritious vegetables like potato, peas, carrots or capsicum. Vegetables are rich in fiber and other essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

5. Eggs and whole grain bread

Whole eggs are loaded with several nutrients which are beneficial for your overall health. Moreover, they have few calories and therefore, will not lead to weight gain. Proteins in eggs will promote fullness and aid in weight loss. You can combine eggs with whole grain or multi-grain bread.

(Dr Rupali Dutta is a Clinical Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.