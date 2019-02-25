Can't Lose Weight No Matter What You Do? Try These Simple Things For Quick And Healthy Weight Loss!

Weight loss: Healthy diet and exercise are the key to lose weight.

Highlights One should aim for quick and healthy weight loss Proteins are the building blocks of human body Fiber is also essential if you want to lose weight

Overweight and obesity is a common issue which so many people face now a days. This is a problem which needs to tackled effectively as it can lead to poor health outcomes. However, weight loss can be a daunting task and requires constant effort, patience and perseverance. Whenever one tries to lose weight one should always remember that losing weight but not health should be your first priority. Some people resort to skipping meals, starving, going for various fad diets or excessive weight training when they are on a weight loss program. This is not a healthy way to lose weight. Let us discover some simple tips which can help you lose weight and keep it off forever.

Also read: A Simple Guide To Healthy Snacking For Quick Weight Loss

Have a look at these things which are a must for quick weight loss:

1. Proteins

Proteins are the building blocks of life and help in quick weight loss. This is because they help promote fullness and keep you satiated for a long time. Protein-rich foods like meat, eggs, fish and legumes are should be included in your weight-loss diet. Also, it is better to include natural sources of proteins in your diet rather than supplements.

Proteins are the building blocks of life and help in quick weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Plenty of water

Drinking plenty of fluids is extremely important if you are trying to lose weight. If you do not drink enough water your digestion and metabolism may go for a toss. Include plenty of fluids like lime water, coconut water and fresh juices in your diet.

Also read: 5 Vegetarian High Protein Foods To Help You Stay Fit And Lose Weight Fast

3. Regular physical exercise

Regular exercise is also very important to lose weight and helps you keep fit and healthy. No matter what diet you follow, regular physical exercise is of utmost importance when it comes to weight loss. Regular exercise is the key to keep you fit, healthy and ensure quick weight loss.

4. Fiber rich foods

Fiber is also essential if you want to lose weight. Fiber aids in digestion and helps you keep full for longer. This helps you prevent overeating in the next meal. Therefore, you should include lots of fiber-rich foods in your diet. These include fruits and vegetables.

5. Adequate sleep

Whenever you are sleep deprived, you often crave for comfort food. Therefore, sleep plays an important role in weight management. You must ensure that you sleep for six to eight hours everyday.

6. Manage your stress levels

Excessive stress and tension could also be a hindrance to your weight loss goal. Therefore, you can do some breathing exercises, yoga or even meditation to manage stress levels.

Also read: Chose Your Carbs Wisely! These Healthy Carbs Can Help You Lose Weight Fast

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.