Squeezing Lemon To Dal, Chickpea And Other Dishes Can Offer These Many Benefits

While eating a nutritious diet is crucial for your overall health, ensuring optimal absorption of the nutrients consumed is equally important. Most nutrients support the absorption of the other. Therefore, some food combinations can do more than enhance taste. One such combination that can do wonders for your health is dal and lemon.

Not just dal, adding a dash of lemon to chickpeas and other legumes and pulses can offer many notable health benefits. Keep reading to know how.

Benefits of adding lemon to dal

1. Better iron absorption

Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, while dal is rich in iron. When combined, vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron in the body.

2. Enhances digestion

Legumes and pulses can be hard on the digestive system. Lemon juice can aid digestion by stimulating the production of stomach acid and bile, which are crucial for breaking down food. As a result, it helps your body absorb nutrients effectively.

The citric acid in lemons also helps balance stomach pH and reduce bloating and indigestion which most people experience after having legumes and pulses.

3. Adds flavour

Lemon juice helps add a tangy flavour which most individuals enjoy. It makes food enjoyable as well as increases the nutritional value of simple, everyday meals.

4. Nutritional boost

Lemons are a powerhouse of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps boost immunity, supports heart health, improves skin health and may help with weight loss.

Add lemon to slightly cool dal for maximum benefits.

