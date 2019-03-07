Food Combination Diet For Weight Loss: Combine Protein-Rich Foods With Other Healthy Foods To Lose Weight Faster

Combine proteins with fiber or healthy carbohydrates to speed your weight loss goals.

Highlights Combination of foods can help speed up your weight loss goals Greek yoghurt is rich in calcium and proteins Oatmeal is a delicious and nutritious meal rich in dietary fiber

Want to lose weight quickly? Well, the solution is simple eat more of healthy and filling foods. Apart from this, a combination of foods can also help speed up your weight loss goals. Simply resorting to salads and soups might take long to lose weight. Instead a combination of two or three nutrients together may help you achieve your weight loss goals quickly. For instance, combining proteins with some healthy carbohydrates and proteins with fiber-rich foods can really help you shed those extra kilos without compromising on your health. Let us quickly list some food combinations which can help you lose weight effectively.

Combining proteins with some healthy carbohydrates and proteins with fiber-rich foods can really help you shed those extra kilos without compromising on your health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Pair These Protein-Rich Foods With Fiber For Quick Weight Loss

Combining proteins with these healthy foods can help in quick weight loss:

1. Lentils and rice

Lentils are rich in proteins and rice is rich in carbohydrates and has some amount of proteins as well. Thus, combining lentils with rice can be the simplest food combination which is really effective for quick weight loss. This combination makes for a perfect balanced wholesome meal.

2. Eggs and multi-grain bread

It goes without saying that whole eggs are a complete and an excellent source of protein. Simply having eggs along with a whole grain or multi-grain bread would be a weight-loss friendly meal. Whole grain bread is rich in carbs and can help you lose weight. On the other hand, proteins in egg will keep you satiated for a long time.

Also read: These Carb-Protein Combos Are What You Need To Lose Weight

3. Chicken with non-starchy vegetables

Chicken is an amazing source of protein. You can make a chicken salad along with non-starchy vegetables. Combine chicken slices with some healthy vegetables like broccoli, carrots, peas and beans. You can even stir fry these vegetables and add chicken to it. For vegetarians and vegans, tofu or cottage cheese would be the best option.

4. Greek yoghurt and fruits

Greek yoghurt is rich in calcium and proteins. It is also great for your gut health. Add some fruits or even healthy nuts and seeds to enhance the flavour of your dish and even the nutritional value.

5. Quinoa and vegetables

The pseudo- grain quinoa is an amazing source of protein with all the essential amino acids. Combine it with some vegetables like carrots, bell peppers and peas to make it all the nourishing and excellent for weight loss.

6. Oatmeal with fruits or yoghurt

Oatmeal is again a delicious and nutritious meal rich in dietary fiber and proteins. Add Greek yoghurt or some berries or even finely chopped vegetables to make it a wholesome meal beneficial for your overall health.

Also read: Did You Know These Fish Have The Highest Protein Content? Even Better, They Aid In Quick Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.