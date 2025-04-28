Here's How Eating More Protein And Fibre Can Help With Weight Loss

If you are trying to lose weight, adding protein and fibre to your diet might help you achieve your goal effectively. Protein and fibre are two essential components in a weight-loss diet, each playing a significant role in managing hunger and promoting a feeling of fullness. According to a study published in the journal Obesity Science and Practice, achieving a specific calorie target while incorporating adequate levels of protein and fibre is one of the most effective approaches for weight loss. Keep reading as we share how protein and fibre help with weight loss and some additional tips.

How protein and fibre help with weight loss

1. Extended satiety

Both protein and fibre play important roles in controlling hunger and preventing frequent snacking. Foods rich in protein stimulate the release of hormones that promote a feeling of satisfaction, which can reduce the chances of overeating. Likewise, high-fibre foods are filling and slow down digestion, helping you feel full for a longer period of time.

2. Protein helps boost metabolism

Protein also helps boost metabolism. Your body uses more energy to digest protein which can aid in calorie burning and boost metabolism.

3. Build muscles with protein

Consuming enough protein helps maintain muscle during a caloric deficit, ensuring that weight loss primarily targets fat instead of muscle.

4. Feel full on fewer calories with fibre-rich foods

Most fibre-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, tend to be lower in calories. This allows you to stick to your overall calorie intake. Also, fibre-rich foods are generally nutritionally rich, which can help boost your health in many ways.

How to add more protein and fibre to your diet

Include protein in every meal by adding sources like like eggs, lean meats, fish, dairy, legumes and nuts.

Choose whole grains over refined to boost fibre intake.

Aim to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables. These foods are not only high in fiber but also packed with vitamins and minerals.

Plan your meals with a focus on protein and fibre can help you stay on track.

Thirst can be easily mistaken for hunger. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help manage cravings and support digestion.

Prioritise your protein and fibre intake for effective weight loss. Also, exercise regularly for better results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.