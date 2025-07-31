Nutritionist's Recipe: This Rakhi, Swap Mithai For This Easy Protein Bar Your Brother Will Love

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and it's time to celebrate that special bond between siblings. Falling on August 9 this year, the festival is all about love, laughter, and of course, that classic rakhi thali. While traditions take the spotlight, there is always room to add a personal twist – especially if your brother is the “no sugar, only gym” kind. Instead of loading your plate with mithai, how about swapping it with something that would not mess with his macros? A homemade protein bar can be a smart (and sweet) fix. It shows you care - not just emotionally but nutritionally too. And if you are wondering how to make one that tastes good and fuels better, head straight to nutritionist Palak Nagpal's Instagram handle. She has shared the recipe to keep the festive spirit and the fitness goals intact.

List of ingredients you would require to prepare the protein bars:

1 cup oat flour (you can make this by blending oats)

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder (or your favourite flavour)

2 tbsp cocoa powder (optional, for a chocolate flavour)

1/4 cup almond butter (or peanut butter)

2 tbsp honey (or maple syrup for a vegan option)

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of choice)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup mini dark chocolate chips (optional, for a bit of indulgence)

Below is the recipe for Palak Nagpal's protein bars:

1. Start with the dry stuff: Grab a big bowl and mix together oat flour, protein powder and cocoa powder. Give it a good stir so everything is evenly combined.

2. Time for the wet mix: In another bowl, whisk almond butter, applesauce, honey, almond milk and vanilla extract until it turns into a smooth, creamy blend.

3. Bring it all together: Pour the wet mix into the dry ingredients and stir until you get a thick dough. If it feels a bit dry, splash in more almond milk – just a spoonful at a time – until it all comes together nicely.

4. Optional choco boost: Want an extra treat? Toss in some mini dark chocolate chips and fold them into the mix.

5. Set and chill: Press the dough into a flat, square container and pop it in the fridge to set.

6. Slice and serve: Once firm, cut into bars and enjoy this healthy Rakhi treat – fitness-friendly and sibling-approved.

So go ahead and whip up these protein bars for your brother and make your Rakhi celebration both sweet and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.