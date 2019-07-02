Kale Juice For Type 2 Diabetes: How It Helps; 5 Home Remedies That Always Work For Diabetics

Highlights Kale juice can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control A healthy lifestyle can help in reversing type 2 diabetes Try intermittent fasting for effective results in case of type 2 diabetes

Green leafy veggies like kale can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Type 2 diabetes is a more common form of diabetes. Diabetes is a condition which causes your blood glucose or sugar levels to rise higher than normal. In case of type 2 diabetes, the body is unable to produce insulin properly - a condition known as insulin resistance. Initially, your pancreas may make extra insulin to make up for the insulin, but over time, it is unable to make enough insulin to keep your blood glucose at normal levels.

Type 2 diabetes can trigger symptoms like more frequent trips to the toilet, feeling constantly thirsty, extreme tiredness and other chronic complications in eyes, feet, nerves and heart. Consuming a healthy diet is one of the best ways to manage your blood sugar levels.

A healthy diet can help in controlling type 2 diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

A diverse mix of fresh fruits and vegetables is what works the best for people with type 2 diabetes. This is along with regular exercise, less stress, and good quality of sleep.

An important inclusion in the diet of people with type 2 diabetes is that of green leafy vegetables. Vegetables like kale and spinach are great for people with type 2 diabetes as they are high in antioxidants.

A study specifically spoke about the benefits of kale juice for regulating blood sugar levels, and even improve blood pressure.

Following are a few effective remedies that can help in type 2 diabetes management

1. Foods and spices

Buckwheat, green leafy veggies like spinach, broccoli, kale, cinnamon, cloves, okra, fenugreek seeds, turmeric and sage are all great for people with type 2 diabetes.

2. Weight control

If you have been recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, then reducing weight can help in managing it effectively. Give up on junk, processed and fried foods and practice portion control. Exercise regularly and be physically active. It can take you a long way in terms of improving, and even reversing type 2 diabetes.

3. Make sure that you sleep well

It might sound a little surprising but there is a link between sleep and diabetes. Lack of sleep will make you feel tired, which will make you want to eat more food for energy. Lack of sleep can trigger sugar cravings and cravings for junk foods and refined carbs, all of which can result in sudden spike in blood sugar levels, which can be harmful for type 2 diabetes.

If you want to keep type 2 diabetes under control, make sure you sleep well

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Practice intermittent fasting

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutino is of the belief that taking up intermittent fasting can help in controlling and even reversing type 2 diabetes. Intermittent fasting is a time-restricted diet plan that requires a person to fast on a particular day in a week or during a set number of hours every day. You can either choose to fast on a whole day or for a certain time bracket during a day. A common of intermittent fasting is to have an early dinner, say around 7 or 8 pm and then fast until next morning for 12 hours or 14 or 16 hours, as per what suits your body. Follow it in the right pattern and it can take you a long way in terms of reversing type 2 diabetes.

5. Consume low glycemic index (GI) foods

GI of a food is affected by how much starch the food contains and the type of sugar (lactose, sucrose or fructose) it has. Low GI foods are those who which have GI less than 55 in the scale of 0 to 100, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. These food produce lower and more stable blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should include more low GI foods in their diet. Nmami suggests foods like quinoa, oats, oranges, zucchini, lentils and dried apricots as low GI foods that can be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

