Healthy Diet Plan For Type 2 Diabetes: Best And Worst Foods Which Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition which is rising at an alarming rate. There are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. People with type 2 diabetes have insulin resistance. Their body produces insulin, but it cannot use it effectively. Generally, people who are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, can reverse their diabetes by some lifestyle changes. Picking the right foods when you have diabetes can help manage blood sugar levels or keep it stable. If you want to reverse type 2 diabetes diet it does not mean you have to give up all your favorite foods. You can still enjoy a wide range of healthy and nutritious foods. A nutritious diet which includes a variety of nutrients like healthy carbohydrates, fats, and proteins is the trick to reverse type 2 diabetes.

Best foods if you want to reverse type 2 diabetes:

1. Vegetables:

Dark green leafy vegetables are extremely nutritious and low in calories. They are also very low in digestible carbohydrates and have high amounts of fiber. So it becomes important to include vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli and other leafy greens. In addition, these veggies are good sources of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C. Include green vegetables in your sandwiches, salads, soups or stews.

2. Greek yoghurt:

Extremely nutritious, this dairy product is a perfect option for people who have type 2 diabetes. As compared to the regular yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is thick and creamy in texture. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. You can add walnuts or berries to enhance the flavour of your yoghurt. But make sure you do not add sugar as it can increase the blood sugar levels.

3. Whole grains:

Whole grains are full of antioxidants, soluble and insoluble fiber. These grains help to metabolize fats and keep the digestive track healthy. People who eat whole grains like barley and brown rice have lower blood cholesterol and controlled blood sugar levels.

4. Nuts:

Healthy nuts and seeds are delicious and nutritious and can be a perfect for your evening snacks. All nuts contain fiber and are low in digestible carbs. Therefore, include healthy nuts and seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds, almonds, cashews and walnuts in your diet.

Foods to avoid if you want to reverse type 2 diabetes:

1. Sweetened beverages:

Sweetened beverages are the worst drink choice for someone with diabetes. They are extremely unhealthy and can have a negative impact on your health. These beverages are loaded with fructose, which is strongly linked to insulin resistance and diabetes. The healthier option would be fresh fruit and vegetable juice, coconut water or lime water.

2. Trans fats:

Trans fats are unsaturated fats that have been linked to inflammation, insulin resistance, increased belly fat and heart disease. So avoid foods which contain high amounts of trans fats. These include cakes, biscuits, candies, donuts and cookies.

3. Processed food:

Another food which should be avoided is the frozen and packaged foods. This is not only for diabetics but for everyone in general. Though convenient foods, these products are have a lot of preservatives and chemicals which might affect your overall health.

4. Flavoured yoghurt:

The common dairy product yoghurt is a healthy option for people with diabetes. But flavoured yoghurt which is found in the markets has added sugar which should be avoided. These yoghurts do not have any nutritional value and lead to unnecessary weight gain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.