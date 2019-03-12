You Must Follow This Diet Plan If You Want To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetics, should aim for a healthy and a well-balanced diet.

Diabetes or high blood sugar levels is a chronic condition which is rising at an alarming rate. There are two types of diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Fortunately, type 2 diabetes is reversible. This means people suffering from high blood sugar levels are able to restore their blood sugar and insulin to normal levels. In some cases, they no longer take medications as well. However, the reversal of diabetes is not necessarily permanent. In order to keep blood sugar levels normal one must adopt a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle will include regular physical activity, adequate sleep, healthy diet and manage your stress levels. In the following article, we will talk about a diet plan which can effectively help reverse type 2 diabetes.

You must follow this diet plan in order to reverse type 2 diabetes:

1. Protein

Proteins are extremely important for your health as they help keep your weight in check and boost metabolism. Include natural and healthy sources of protein in your diet like tofu, legumes, fish, lean chicken, dairy products and cottage cheese. While at the same time, you must avoid fatty red meat, poultry with skin, organ meat, processed meats like sausages, hot dog, luncheon meat and ham, deep fried fish and deep fried tofu.

2. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are also extremely important for diabetics. They help in weight loss and serve as the body's main fuel for energy. But one should be careful while including them. You must choose good carbohydrates like whole grains such as brown or red rice, oatmeal, quinoa, millet, wholegrain bread, all fruits and vegetables. On the other hand, you must avoid white rice, white bread, refined and sweetened breakfast cereals, pastry, regular pasta and French fries.

3. Fats

Just like carbohydrates, fats are also categorized into healthy and unhealthy fats. You must include healthy fats in your diet like nuts and seeds, unsaturated oil like olive oil, sunflower oil, canola oil, soybean oil and trans-fat free margarine, fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel and a slice of cheese. Try avoiding butter, regular cheese, gravy and battered foods and other fatty foods.

4. Vegetables

Vegetables are rich in fiber and offer several health benefits. Therefore, include a lot of vegetables in your diet like spinach, kale, tomato, mushrooms, cauliflower capsicum, brinjal, bitter gourd and the list is simply endless. You can have a vegetable salad, include them in your soups, sandwiches or simply have them as a dish

5. Fruits

It goes without saying that fruits should be included in your daily diet. Rich in fiber and other essential nutrients, they must be eaten. Fruits like berries, apples, guava, oranges, kiwi, papaya and many more. Have fruit salads, in the form of juice or include them in your smoothies.

6. Drinks

Diabetics, should be very careful with what to drink. They should opt for drinks that have no sugar and are low in calories. Plain water, unsweetened tea, unsweetened coffee, lime water or coconut water. Sweetened canned and packed drinks, milk shakes, energy drinks, flavoured drinks and packaged juices are loaded with sugar and have no nutritional value.

