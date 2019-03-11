Have A Look At Simple Weight Loss Tips For People Suffering From Diabetes

Primarily, there are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Highlights The key to reverse type 2 diabetes is losing weight Fiber and proteins are automatically linked to quick weight loss Regular physical exercise is essential for everyone

Diabetes or high blood sugar levels is a chronic medical condition which is rising at an alarming rate. High blood sugar levels can negatively effect your health. If high blood sugar levels are not controlled, diabetes can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also damage the eyes, kidney and other parts of the body. Primarily, there are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Generally, people with type 2 diabetes can reverse the condition by proper diet and regular physical exercise. Also, the key to reverse type 2 diabetes is losing weight. By proper weight management, people with type 2 diabetes can improve their glucose tolerance which is essential in order to use insulin efficiently. This will not only help manage diabetes but also protect you from common diabetes-related complications like eye diseases, kidney failure, liver damage, high blood pressure, stroke and heart disease. A healthy body weight will make you feel energetic, lower your cholesterol levels and will reduce the need for medication.

High blood sugar levels can negatively effect your health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes? Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests 7 Ways To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

These simple tips will help you lose weight and manage diabetes well:

1. Say no to sugar

Eliminating sugar from your diet should be the first step to lose weight and manage high blood sugar levels. Sugary stuff like candies, ice creams, sweets, cakes, pastries and sweetened beverages should be avoided. These have no nutritional value and can lead to weight gain. You can opt for some healthy alternatives like jaggery, honey, maple syrup or coconut sugar. But even these healthy alternatives should be consumed in limited quantities.

2. Exercise

Regular physical exercise is essential for everyone in all walks of life. Not only diabetic, but everyone must include some sort physical exercise in your daily routine to maintain a healthy body weight. This will help you stay fit and healthy.

3. Fiber and protein

Fiber and proteins are automatically linked to quick weight loss. This is because the nutrients helps you keep full for longer and thereby, control your hunger pangs. Hence, include lots of fiber and proteins in your diet like fresh fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, eggs, oatmeal, chicken, dairy products and whole grains.

Also read: Is There A Connection Between Breakfast And Diabetes? Know More About It

3. Limit processed food

Junk, fatty foods and processed food should be limited as they lead to weight gain and provide no nutritional value. These foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives which can create a havoc on your life. Therefore, it is best to eat fresh and home cooked meals.

4. Skipping breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and therefore, should not be missed. Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later in the day which will automatically lead to weight gain. A healthy breakfast can be eggs, oatmeal, fruits, avocado toast, quinoa or a homemade protein shake.

Also read: These Protein Rich Foods Are A Must For Diabetics

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.