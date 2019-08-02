Diabetes: These Leaves Can Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels Quickly And Effectively; Learn How To Use Them

Diabetes treatment: Mango leaves can improve insulin production

Diabetes is affecting millions today and it has become hard to manage diabetes symptoms. Diabetic diet can be one difficult topic to understand. If you are a diabetic you need to add such foods to your diet which do not disturb your blood sugar levels. Foods that can lower blood sugar levels are the best foods that a diabetic can add to his/her diet. One such remedy for diabetes which can control diabetes and reduce blood sugar levels is mango leaf. Mango leaves loaded with such properties which can help you manage diabetes. Mango leaves can contribute to a drop in blood sugar levels. Various studies have also highlighted the benefits of mango leaves in managing diabetes by lowering the blood sugar levels.

Diabetes diet: Mango leaves for diabetes

Mango leaves have various properties which can help in managing diabetes. It mainly improves insulin production and distribution of glucose. This helps in stabilising the blood sugar levels. Mango leaves are also loaded with pectin, vitamin C and fibre which are also beneficial for both diabetes and cholesterol. It will also banish day to day symptoms of diabetes including blurry vision, frequent urination, weight loss and many more.

Diabetes diet: How to use mango leaves to lower blood sugar levels?

You need to follow a very simple method to use mango leaves for diabetes. All you need to do is take 10-15 mango leaves and boil them in water properly. After boiling the leaves properly leave it overnight. Strain the water in the morning and drink it as the first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Drink this concoction every morning regularly for few months for amazing results.

Diabetes: Eat a healthy diet to manage blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

Other health benefits of mango leaves

Mango is a favourite fruit of many. Most people wait for the summer season just for mangoes. But not just mangoes you can add mango leaves to your diet as well. Even if you are not a diabetic you can enjoy the health benefits of mango leaves. Some of the health benefits of mango leaves may include-

It can help you reduce bad cholesterol levels

Mango leaves are rich in antioxidants which will protect you from infection and allergies

You can also notice lower blood pressure levels with the use of mango leaves

Mango leaves are also good for treating kidney and gall stones

It can also help you ward off anxiety

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

