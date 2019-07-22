Monsoon Diet For Diabetes: Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels With Jamun; Know Other Health Benefits

Diabetes diet: Add jamun to your diet this monsoon and control your blood sugar levels

If you are a diabetic, you have to be very careful about what to eat and what not to throughout the year. You might be excited for monsoon as it has given relief from the rising temperature. But during the rainy season the spread of infections and bacteria increases. A diabetic patient should also choose the right food during monsoon to maintain blood sugar levels. Jamun is one such seasonal fruit which is beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. During monsoon, a diabetic can enjoy the great taste of jamuns with its various benefits for diabetic patients. A person suffering from diabetes can add jamuns to his or her daily diet. Apart from adding jamuns to your diet, you should also avoid eating outside to reduce your contact with possible infections.

Diabetes Diet: Jamun to control blood sugar levels



Jamuns are known for its anti-diabetic properties. It helps in keeping blood sugar levels under control. Jamuns convert starch into energy and maintain blood sugar levels. It also increases insulin activity and sensitivity. Regular consumption of jamuns will bring down blood sugar levels in both blood and urine. If you are a diabetic you can completely enjoy this purple fruit this monsoon and keep your blood sugar levels in check. Not just the fruit, jamun seeds are also beneficial for diabetes.

How to consume jamuns for diabetes?

Jamun juice is one great option for you. You can drink a glass of jamun juice for breakfast. Fresh jamuns are also recommended for diabetics. You can consume fresh jamuns at any time of the day. It can be your perfect evening snack. Jamun shakes and smoothies can also be a refreshing treat for you.

Other health benefits of jamun

Along with a great taste, jamuns are loaded with other health benefits as well. This pulpy fruit will help you stay healthy in various ways. Some of the health benefits of jamun may include:

1. It improves digestion

You can keep all your digestive disorders at bay with jamuns. It can help you fight diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, an upset stomach and many more. You can ensure a healthy digestive system with jamuns. It will also leave a cooling and soothing effect on your stomach.

2. Detoxifies your body

Jamun is loaded with vitamin A and C which helps in detoxification. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants which will protect your body from any kind of damage from free radicals. This will further contribute to better immunity.

Diabetes Diet: Jamun is a diabetic friendly food which you can enjoy at any time of the day

3. Promotes skin health

Vitamin C is extremely good for skin health. You might have noticed that most skin care products are loaded with vitamin C. Jamun is a natural source of vitamin C which will benefit your skin health. Jamun also contains iron which is good for one's skin.

4. Promotes cardiovascular health

The antioxidants in jamuns will also promote heart health. It will also help you manage cholesterol and blood pressure. You can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by adding jamuns to your diet.

