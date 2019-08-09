Diabetes: This Nutritious Monsoon Fruit Can Help You Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Fruits for Diabetes: Pear is a sweet fruit which can satisfy your sweet tooth if you are a diabetic

Diabetes can often make it difficult for you to lead a normal life. High blood sugar levels due to diabetes can harm different organs of the body. Managing blood sugar levels is the key to handle diabetes and avoid its complications. A diabetic diet includes such foods which do not elevate blood sugar levels and help in controlling them naturally. There are a number of fruits and remedies which can result in reduced blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic adding such foods can be extremely beneficial for you. One such monsoon fruits which can help you manage diabetes and reduce blood sugar levels is pear. Pear also known as nashpati is an extremely delicious as well as nutritious. This fruit is also beneficial for weight loss. You must not miss this amazing seasonal fruit and avail the multiple health benefits it offers.

Diabetes diet: Pear for diabetes

The high fibre content of opera is helpful for diabetes patients. A medium-sized pear contains around 6 grams of fibre. Fibre helps in controlling blood sugar levels and improving cholesterol levels. Fibre also keeps you full for longer and restricts you from eating a lot of calories which contributes to weight loss.

Another factor which makes pear beneficial for diabetes is its low glycemic index. Glycemic index is a number which tells how fast your body converts the carbs present in food into glucose. It tells the potential of the food to raise your blood sugar levels. Foods with a high glycemic index tend to increase blood sugar levels than those with a low glycemic index. Two foods with the same number of carbs can have a different glycemic index. Pear is one fruit which has low glycemic index.

Dr. Mahesh. D. M, Consultant - Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital adds "Consuming pears as a whole fruit (with the peel and pulp) may potentially provide better control of early stage diabetes as part of a balanced healthy diet. The skin of the pear contains a higher phenolic content than its flesh or pulp. The mechanism involved that potentially helps diabetics is the inhibition of alpha-amylase and alpha-glucosidase, which plays a role in controlling glucose levels post a meal."

Fruits for diabetes: Pear is has low glycemic index which makes it beneficial for diabetes

Diabetes diet: How to consume pear for diabetes?

Pear can be a healthy snack option which will satisfy your sweet tooth at the same time. You can eat two pears a day. It can be your perfect evening snack. Pear will promote your gut health at the same time. This amazing fruits also has anti-inflammatory properties.

To manage diabetes effectively you must follow all the precautions suggested by your doctor. Do not follow any remedy blindly. Choose healthy foods for your diabetic diet.

