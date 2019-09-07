Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure: Yoga can relieve stress and control other factors which can lead to hypertension

High blood pressure or hypertension is a health condition which should never be ignored. High blood pressure patients are at a higher risk of heart diseases and stroke. There can be many contributors to high blood pressure like sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, obesity, smoking, stress, family history and many more. Consumption of a healthy diet and exercising daily can help you control your blood pressure numbers. Another natural and safe method to control high blood pressure is practicing yoga. Yoga is an ancient method to stay fit which can give you a solution to many health problems. The health benefits of yoga are quite popular. A huge population is now trying yoga to keep themselves fit. Yoga can help you control high blood pressure as well.

Yoga poses involve breathing in a certain pattern which can control blood pressure as well as relieve stress. It will also enhance the functioning of your heart. Yoga leaves a positive impact on your mind and body. It is an effective way to lower blood pressure. Here are some effective yoga asanas for hypertension.

High blood pressure: Yoga asanas to control hypertension

1. Child pose or Balasana

Child pose is beneficial for hypertension patients. It can give you relief from different factors which contribute to high blood pressure. This asana reduces stress and improves blood circulation throughout the body. Controlled breathing while performing this asana promotes calmness and reduce stress from neck and shoulders.

2. Sukhasana or easy pose

It is a popular yoga asana which regulates breathing. This pose gives you relief from high blood pressure by promoting a peaceful mind and reducing stress. A relaxed mind promotes a healthy body. This asana will also stretch back and neck. It will also improve the posture of the body.

Hypertension: Easy pose relaxes your whole mind and body

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Shavasana

Shavasana or corpse pose is totally meant for relaxation. This is one of the easiest poses which you can try to control your blood pressure numbers. Shavasana calms your brain, relieve stress, relaxes the body, reduces headache, fatigue and insomnia. These all the risk factors of high blood pressure. By controlling these factors, Shavasana leads to lower blood pressure.

4. Cobra pose

Cobra pose also known as Bhujangasana is helpful in circulating blood and oxygen. This pose also relieves stress and promotes heart health. You will notice more flexibility with this pose. Cobra pose is also considered beneficial for asthma patients.

High blood pressure treatment: Some yoga poses can give you natural relief from hypertension

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Bridge pose

Bridge pose also regulates blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. This asana is also beneficial in managing mild depression. Apart from high blood pressure, bridge pose is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache and anxiety.

If you are experiencing high blood pressure for a long time, you must not ignore this condition and consult a doctor. Yoga is extremely beneficial for your body and overall health. If you are taking medications for high blood pressure you can once check with your doctor before adding yoga to your routine.

