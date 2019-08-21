High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

High blood pressure: Some effective home remedies can help you manage hypertension naturally

High blood pressure or hypertension has become a common condition these days. Poor eating habits, lack of physical activities, work pressure, increased stress are some of the contributors to high blood pressure and the list is long. There are multiple health issues linked with high blood pressure. It is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases. Hypertension should not be ignored and requires treatment on time. Some home remedies can help in controlling blood pressure numbers. Some foods for high blood pressure work well especially fibre rich foods. Similarly, there are certain teas which can help you control blood pressure. Your morning cup of tea now can make it easier for you to manage blood pressure. Teas for high blood pressure are loaded with other health benefits as well which will result in better overall health.

Teas for high blood pressure

1. Green tea

Green tea is loaded with health benefits. It is widely consumed to enhance the weight loss process. Green tea can help in controlling high blood pressure. Consumption of green tea improves the flow of blood. It also reduces inflammation in the heart tissues. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants which also improves heart health. If you have high blood pressure you can drink a cup or two of green on a daily basis, but do not over consume it.

2. Hibiscus tea

The beautiful red leaves of hibiscus flowers are used to prepare tea which is good for high blood pressure. It also contains antioxidant properties which promote heart health. Various studies have also examined the positive effect of hibiscus tea in blood pressure. But it is advised to consult your doctor before adding hibiscus tea to your diet to check its suitability with the medicines you are taking. Hibiscus tea can also promote weight loss and liver health. But if you are a hypertension patient make sure that you consult your doctor for dosage.

3. Oolong tea

Oolong tea has properties of dark and green tea. It is not well known but is loaded with health benefits. This tea is again rich in antioxidants which make it good for heart health. You can find oolong tea near you or online but take advice from your doctor before consuming it.

Other ways to manage blood pressure

Blood pressure needs regular practice to keep it normal. You need to follow other healthy practices to manage blood pressure. Some of them are:

Reduce bodyweight if you are overweight

Quit smoking

Eat a healthy and nutritious diet which is loaded with fibre

Exercise regularly at least for 30 minutes

Limit your alcohol and caffeine intake

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

