A nutrient-rich, balanced breakfast helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce morning stress on the heart, and provide essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, and fibre, all of which are known to help regulate blood pressure. On the other hand, skipping breakfast or consuming high-sodium, processed, or sugary foods can spike pressure levels. Luckily, desi food offers several wholesome and naturally heart-friendly breakfast options. When prepared mindfully, these traditional foods can help manage hypertension while keeping taste and nutrition in balance. Read on as we share a list of desi breakfast foods to improve high blood pressure.

10 Desi breakfast foods that can improve high blood pressure

1. Vegetable poha

Made with flattened rice and loaded with vegetables like carrots, peas, and onions, poha is low in sodium and rich in fibre. Add a squeeze of lemon and some coriander to boost flavour and vitamin C without the need for excessive salt.

2. Upma with vegetables

This savoury semolina-based dish is filling and can be made heart-healthy by adding vegetables like beans, tomatoes, and capsicum. Using minimal oil and skipping extra salt makes it a great low-sodium, fibre-rich option for blood pressure control.

3. Oats dosa or oats chilla

Oats are a great source of beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that helps lower cholesterol and stabilise blood pressure. Use oats flour with spices and grated vegetables to make dosas or chillas for a light yet nourishing start to the day.

4. Moong dal chilla

Packed with plant protein and potassium, moong dal chilla helps reduce sodium's effect on blood pressure. Serve with mint chutney (without salt) or plain dahi for added taste and gut health.

5. Besan cheela

Besan is rich in magnesium and potassium, minerals known to support heart health. Add grated bottle gourd (lauki) or spinach for an extra nutritional punch, and cook with minimal oil.

6. Sprouts salad or sprouted moong bowl

Sprouts are high in protein, fibre, and essential minerals. A bowl of sprouted moong with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, lemon juice, and a pinch of black pepper (no salt) makes a refreshing and blood pressure-friendly breakfast.

7. Dalia

Dalia is rich in complex carbs and fibre, which help regulate blood pressure and keep you full longer. Cook it with vegetables or as a sweet version with milk, cardamom, and a few nuts (unsalted) for variety.

8. Ragi porridge or ragi idli

Ragi is naturally high in calcium, potassium, and magnesium, all supportive of blood pressure control. Ragi porridge made with buttermilk or ragi idlis served with coconut chutney (no added salt) are excellent breakfast picks.

9. Low-fat curd with fruits and flaxseeds

Curd contains probiotics and calcium that support heart health. Add chopped banana or papaya and sprinkle flaxseeds or chia seeds for omega-3s and fibre. Avoid flavored yogurts that often contain added sugar.

10. Steamed idlis with sambar

Idlis made with fermented rice and urad dal are light and easy to digest. Pair them with sambar full of vegetables and tamarind, just ensure the salt and oil content are kept low. The potassium in lentils and veggies helps balance sodium levels.

Avoid salty pickles, processed chutneys, or high-oil toppings with your breakfast. Instead, focus on fresh herbs, lemon, and spices for flavour. Eating early and mindfully every morning supports not just your blood pressure but overall heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.