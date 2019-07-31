Have High Blood Pressure? One Cup Of This Fruit Can Help Bring It Down! Here's How

Blueberries can also improve functioning of blood vessels, the study found

Blueberry is a delightful part of berry family, no doubt about it. With a distinct flavour and colour, the fruit can be credited with numerous health benefits, thanks to its antioxidant content. Now, a new review of studies shows that blueberries can help with healthy ageing, blood pressure and memory. Blueberries, as compared to other fruits, contain highest quantity of antioxidants and phytochemicals. A total of five studies on blueberries were recently published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences. They looked into the different health benefits of blueberries including reducing inflammation, age-related diseases, memory and blood pressure.

Blueberries for high blood pressure: how it works

One of these studies mentioned that eating around one cup of blueberries every day can reduce systolic blood pressure - which is the top number in a blood pressure. It indicates the amount of pressure on one's arteries on contraction of heart muscles. The same amount of blueberries can improve functioning of blood vessels. Phytochemicals and anthocyanins can be credited for this benefit.

Results of the study enable blood pressure patients to add another fruit their diet, with pleasure. It is important to maintain normal levels of blood pressure as high blood pressure can be detrimental for heart health and increase risk of stroke and heart diseases.

Following are other tips that can help in managing high blood pressure

1. Consume less salt: Sodium in salt can contribute to increase in blood pressure. High blood pressure patients must try to minimise their salt consumption and avoid processed and packaged foods that are loaded with artificial preservatives.

2. Maintain a healthy weight: Weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight is important for hypertension patients. Losing even small amount of weight can take you a long way in terms of reducing blood pressure and managing it in the long run.

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for blood pressure patients

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Exercise regularly: 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise and 90 of high intensity exercise in a week is important to keep your blood pressure under control and stay healthy.

4. Eat healthy: Processed, packaged, deep fried and comfort food are off the table. They are usually high in sodium and other preservatives that are harmful for your health in more ways than one. Eat potassium rich foods like banana, avocado, apricots, prunes, etc as potassium negatives effect of sodium on blood pressure.

5. Take less stress and sleep well: If you are chronically stressed, it can have detrimental effect on blood pressure. Similarly if you are unable to sleep well at night, it can contribute to an increase in blood pressure. Find ways to cope up with stress and give up reacting to every stressful situation that you come across. Avoid using gadgets before bedtime and make efforts to get a good night's sleep regularly.

A good night's sleep is important for good health and normal blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

