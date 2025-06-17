High Blood Pressure Even With Medications? Take These Measures Today

It is possible to experience high blood pressure even after taking prescribed medications. This condition is often called resistant hypertension, and it can be due to factors like poor medication adherence, incorrect dosages, underlying health issues (like kidney problems), lifestyle habits, or the body not responding well to the chosen drug combination. In such cases, making specific lifestyle changes alongside continued medical supervision can significantly help lower blood pressure. Keep reading as we share a list of measures you must take today to reduce high blood pressure along with taking medications.

10 Effective measures to take today if your blood pressure is still high despite medications

1. Reduce salt intake immediately

Sodium is one of the biggest culprits in elevating blood pressure. Even small amounts can cause spikes, especially in salt-sensitive individuals. Read food labels, avoid processed and packaged foods, and limit restaurant meals. Aim for less than 1,500 mg of sodium per day if you're hypertensive.

2. Follow the DASH diet

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. It's rich in potassium, magnesium, and fibre, all known to help lower blood pressure naturally.

3. Lose excess weight

Even a small weight loss 5–10% of your body weight can have a dramatic effect on your blood pressure. Fat, especially around the abdomen, affects how your body regulates hormones and blood pressure. Regular exercise and a calorie-conscious diet can help.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Excess alcohol raises blood pressure and can interfere with medications. Limit intake to no more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 for men. Consider abstaining completely for a few weeks to see if it improves your readings.

5. Manage stress actively

Chronic stress increases blood pressure and may cause people to indulge in unhealthy habits. Practice stress-relieving activities like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or even simple hobbies. A 10-minute mindfulness session daily can make a difference.

6. Exercise regularly

Engage in 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, on most days of the week. Exercise strengthens the heart, helps with weight loss, and reduces stress hormones that elevate blood pressure.

7. Monitor blood pressure at home

Tracking your readings at home with a digital monitor can give better insights into how your blood pressure behaves throughout the day and help your doctor make more informed treatment decisions. It also builds accountability and awareness.

8. Cut out caffeine in the afternoon

While caffeine doesn't affect everyone the same way, in sensitive individuals, it can temporarily spike blood pressure. Cut back or avoid coffee, energy drinks, and black tea, especially in the afternoon or evening.

9. Quit smoking immediately

Each cigarette causes a temporary increase in blood pressure and heart rate. Long-term smoking damages blood vessels, increasing the risk of hypertension. Quitting smoking shows almost immediate benefits for your cardiovascular system.

10. Work closely with your doctor

Sometimes, your medication plan might need an adjustment, different drug combinations, dosage changes, or further testing for secondary causes like hormone imbalances or kidney disease. Regular check-ups and honest conversations with your healthcare provider are crucial.

Working closely with a doctor while incorporating certain daily practices can improve blood pressure control and reduce cardiovascular risks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.