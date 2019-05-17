World Hypertension Day: Know The First Signs Of High Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day: A healthy lifestyle can prevent high blood pressure

World Hypertension Day 2019 is observed on May 17. For starters, hypertension is another name for high blood pressure, where blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. We have four stages of high blood pressure or hypertension:

1. STAGE 1 (also known as Prehypertension) is 120/80 to 139/89

2. STAGE 2 (also known as Mild Hypertension) is 140/90 to 159/99

3. STAGE 3 (also known as Moderate Hypertension) is 160/100 to 179/109

4. STAGE 4 (also known as Severe Hypertension) is 180/110 or higher

Hypertension is considered to be a common problem in India. As per 2014, about 25% of rural Indians and 33% urban are hypertensive. Out of them, 25% rural and 42% urban Indians are aware of their hypertensive status. This is one of the many reasons why the theme of World Hypertension Day 2019 is "Know your Numbers." The theme aims at making people more aware about the importance of checking blood pressure regularly.

Despite the condition being so common, people tend to ignore the common signs and symptoms of hypertension. Almost one-third of people who have high blood pressure aren't aware of the same because high blood pressure often shows no symptoms. This is the reason why high blood pressure is often referred to as a silent killer. Many people are not able to find out that they have high blood pressure until they face problems with their heart, kidney, or brain. On the occasion World Hypertension Day occasion, we talk about some of the first signs of high blood pressure that you all should be aware of.

World Hypertension Day: First signs of high blood pressure which you should not ignore

1. Severe headache

2. Fatigue or confusion

3. Vision problems

4. Chest pain

5. Blood in the urine

6. Pounding in your chest, neck, or ears

7. Difficulty breathing

8. Irregular heartbeat

World Hypertension Day: High blood pressure may cause irregular heartbeat

Photo Credit: iStock

A number of factors can determine if you are at risk of high blood pressure or not. You are likely to be at risk of hypertension if high blood pressure runs in the family. Risk of high blood pressure increases in men after the age of 35 and in women after the age of 45. Living a poor lifestyle which includes eating junk and processed food, regular consumption of alcohol, regular smoking, lack of exercise and high stress can together put you at risk of high blood pressure.

The best way to be informed about your blood pressure is to check it regularly. High blood pressure is such that you can have it for years and still not know as it shows no symptoms. Long-term hypertension can put you at risk of heart attack and stroke.

This World Hypertension Day, know your numbers and live a healthy lifestyle to prevent high blood pressure.

