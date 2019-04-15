This Simple Cardio Workout Can Help Reduce High Blood Pressure

An active lifestyle and regular physical exercise can help lower high blood pressure.

Hypertension or high blood pressure usually occurs when there is high blood pressure in the arteries. High blood pressure can be due to obesity, unhealthy diet, inactive lifestyle, excessive smoking and drinking. Fortunately, hypertension can be treated by healthy eating habits, weight management, regular physical activity and alcohol restriction. Primarily, a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help reduce your blood pressure. In the following article, we will tell you about some quick and simple exercises that can help manage high blood pressure within no time.

Just like walking, even cycling will help improve your cardiovascular health and lower high blood pressure.

Photo Credit: iStock

Have a look at the exercises that can help lower high blood pressure:

1. Mountain climbers

This is a simple and an effective workout which does not require any equipment and can be done anywhere at anytime. For this you need to get down with your hands and knees on the floor in a push up position. Now bend your knee and bring it close to your chest at a time. Do the same with the other knee. You can hop while switching legs. This exercise is great for your arms, core and heart health.

2. Burpees

One of the easiest ways to melt body fat is performing burpees. For this stand with your legs apart, and shoulder-width apart. Now place your weight on your feet and arms by your side. Bend and place your hands on the ground and push your feet back and assume if you are in a plank position. Now bring your legs forward and jump up straight.

3. Jumping lunge

This cardio exercise uses your body weight to sweat it out. Step forward with one foot,and now drop down in a lunge position and jump back up. Now switch the legs and repeat the same. You need to be careful about your balance while performing this exercise.

4. Jogging

Jogging is an effective exercise to burn calories and lose weight. You can go for a jog in the morning and in the evening. You can even stay in one place and start jogging. For this raise your legs as high as possible. This helps in increasing your heart rate just by using your legs and abdominal muscles. Even better this exercise does not require any equipment.

5. Cycling

Even this simple exercise will keep your weight in check. Just like walking, even cycling will help improve your cardiovascular health and lower high blood pressure. You can start going to the near by places by a bicycle.

