This Mouth-Watering Fruit Can Help Treat Obesity And Manage High Blood Pressure

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post talks about this extremely nutritious seasonal fruit. Her post said, "Last one week to eat the ber. The magic cure to constipation, hair fal and skin irritation." Plums are rich in several nutrients and offer a variety of health benefits. They contain many vitamins and minerals, fiber and antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of several chronic diseases. You can consume this fruit in several ways fresh or dried. You can add plums in your fruit platter, salads or dried plums could be even added to your smoothies. In the following article, let us explore some of the health benefits of plums.

You can add plums in your fruit platter, salads or dried plums could be even added to your smoothies.

Have a look at the health benefits of the fruit plums:

1. Treats obesity

The flavonoids and phenolic components such as anthocyanins, chlorogenic acids, quercetin, and catechins present in plums exert anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory effects on the cells, including the fat cells. This in turn helps in reducing obesity. Moreover, they also help in preventing obesity-related problems such as cholesterol disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

2. Good for the heart

Plums contain significant amount of potassium, a mineral which helps in managing high blood pressure and reduces the risk of stroke. In addition, the reddish-blue pigment in some plums, called anthocyanins, may also protect you against cancer by mopping up harmful free radicals.

3. Fiber

Rich in fiber, plums help in keeping your digestive system healthy. They help in smooth digestion and also aid in regular bowel movement. In case you suffer from constipation, just add some plums to your smoothie or yoghurt.

4. Help manage diabetes

A good news for diabetics! Plums rank low on the glycemic index, which means including them in your diet can help you control your blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of diabetes.

5. Skin care

Loaded with a variety of nutrients various vitamin and minerals are essential if you want to achieve flawless, nourishing and a baby soft skin. Regular consumption of this fruit rejuvenates your skin promoting collagen and elasticity alike.

6. Hair

Just like the skin, plums can nourish your hair as well. You can consume plums regularly to restore the lost shine of your hair. Vitamin E which is key component of plums, it can help give a smooth texture to your hair.

