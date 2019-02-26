Here's How You Can Manage High Blood Pressure With Potassium-Rich Foods

A diet high in potassium can help manage high blood pressure.

Highlights Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common chronic disease Bananas are a good source of potassium Broccoli helps in managing high blood pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common chronic disease. It is a serious health problem that can increase the risk of several heart diseases. Therefore, it becomes important for us to manage high blood pressure. Fortunately, a healthy lifestyle which includes healthy eating habits, physical activity and limiting alcohol intake can help manage high blood pressure. As mentioned, a healthy balanced diet plays an important role in managing high blood pressure. Foods that are rich in nutrients like calcium, magnesium and potassium help in lowering high blood pressure.

Nutritionist Rupali Dutta said, "Potassium, is important for proper functioning of muscle and helps control BP by relaxing the walls of the arteries. It is also known to assist in conducting the electrical signals in the heart that are crucial to prevent irregular heartbeat." Let us have a look at some of the foods rich in potassium.

Photo Credit: iStock

Potassium-rich foods that help in controlling high blood pressure:

1. Banana

The amazing fruit bananas are a good source of potassium. An average banana delivers around 500 milligrams of potassium. You can make a banana shake or even add it to your oatmeal. However, be mindful of the portion as bananas are high in carbs as well.

2. Dried apricots

Consuming dried apricots can contribute effectively in increasing your potassium levels and thereby managing your blood pressure. Dried apricots can be added to your smoothies or even eaten as a snack.

3. Salmon

Fatty fish salmon is not only a good source of proteins but also a terrific source of potassium. It is also rich in vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. A 6-ounce piece of salmon has around 650 milligrams of potassium. With numerous health benefits, you must add salmon to your diet.

4. Broccoli

Dark green vegetable broccoli also helps in managing high blood pressure. It is a powerhouse of essential nutrients like Vitamin C, K, folate, fibre and potassium. Low in calories, broccoli is also included in many diet regimes for weight loss.

5. Avocado

Rich in potassium, avocado is a food which helps in boosting our metabolism as well. 1 full avocado contains around 1,067 mg of potassium.

6. Coconut water

Coconut water is a refreshing drink which is high in electrolytes such as potassium. It is an amazing drink to be consumed in summer as it helps in improving hydration levels in the body. It is great for weight loss as well as it is low in calories and has moderate quantities of sugar.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Spinach

Spinach is a powerhouse of potassium. It is an extremely healthy vegetable. Chloroplast glycoglycerolipids in spinach can even help in preventing cancer.

8. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium. It is rich in vitamin C and vitamin B6. Adding sweet potatoes to your diet can help in managing high blood pressure.

However, one should increase your potassium consumption only under the supervision of your doctor.

(Dr Rupali Datta is Consultant Nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.