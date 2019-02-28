Including Proteins In Your Breakfast Can Help You Achieve A Slim Waistline; Here's How

Weight loss: Adding proteins and fiber to your breakfast will aid in weight loss.

Highlights Eating a nutritious breakfast can help in quick weight loss Proteins help control your hunger pangs Some protein-rich breakfasts could be oatmeal, whole eggs and nuts

We all have heard that first meal of the day should be extremely healthy and nutritious. Breakfast as the name suggests means breaking the fast. Hence, one should make it a point to never compromise on it. Eating a healthy breakfast in the morning not only fuels us until lunchtime but actually gives our brains the essential energy to function and focus better on tasks all day long. When we are talking about the importance of breakfast it is very important that we should also talk about the importance of the nutrient proteins in our breakfast. Proteins are vital for bone density, enhancing muscle strength, cartilage, tissue repair, boosting our metabolism and weight management. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal in her recent Instagram post said, "Including proteins in our breakfast keeps you full for longer and provides constant energy throughout the day."

Unhealthy breakfasts like sugary cereals, fatty foods, refined food, frozen food or just a morning cup of tea or coffee will not help you at all. Whereas, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Adding proteins and fiber to your breakfast will aid in weight loss. As both the nutrients makes the person feel fuller from stomach for longer making one to eat with a portion control. Also, protein takes times to get digested making the digestive system to beak it slowly and releasing glucose (calories) slowly and steadily in blood."

Photo Credit: iStock

Including proteins in the morning breakfast can keep you energetic, active and give a kick start to your day. Also, proteins contain essential amino acids which are needed by the human body to function smoothly. Moreover, it will help reduce the chances of unnecessary headaches, in activeness, drowsiness, nausea, blackouts and mid-morning hunger.

Protein-rich breakfasts can even help you slimmer your waistline. Adequate proteins in the morning will control your hunger pangs and in turn you will not overeat throughout the day. People who are on a weight-loss program, in case you think skipping breakfasts would help you achieve your goals, it is not true. This is because if you don't eat breakfast, you are way more likely to end up snacking throughout the morning, which could lead to unhealthy calories.

When you consume a high-protein breakfast, it will aid in better metabolism. This will also allow you to burn more calories throughout the day. Proteins will help you burn muscle mass and boost your metabolism when you restrict your calories.

Some protein-rich breakfasts could be oatmeal, whole eggs, cottage cheese sandwich, lean meats, and yoghurt and fruit smoothie with some nuts.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.