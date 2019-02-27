Try These Meal Replacement Protein-Rich Shakes For Quick Weight Loss

Weight loss: A filling protein shake will not only help you lose weight

There are times that while you are on a weight loss program you tend to opt for light meals which are not that filling. Or you do not have time to prepare your meals. In that case, supplementing your meal with a nutritious protein shake is a great option. Well, we all know the importance of the nutrient protein when it comes to weight loss. Proteins offers several health benefits like reducing your appetite by controlling your hunger pangs. Proteins take a long time to get digested keeping you full for longer, which can help you eat less and lose your body fat. Adequate protein also boosts your metabolism, and helps in burning calories. So the next time you are bored of salads, whole grains or other weight loss friendly foods simply make a protein shake for yourself.

Replacing your meal with a filling protein shake will not only help you lose weight but it will also be a real time saver. Moreover, it keeps you on point with your nutrition while making it easy to avoid unhealthy fatty foods. Let us list some protein-rich shakes which can be equivalent to a meal and aid in weight loss.

Have a look at some protein rich shakes for quick weight loss:

1. Almond butter and milk shake

Made with just two ingredients, almond butter protein shake will do wonders if you are trying to lose weight. You can take some almonds or almond butter, yoghurt or full-fat milk to make this nutrient-dense shake. Milk and nut butter will provide significant amount of protein and healthy fats. Milk or yoghurt are rich in the mineral calcium and will add the nutritional value of the shake.

2. Oats and nut shake

Oats are a whole grain and are rich in fiber and protein. In case, you get bored of oatmeal breakfast, just roast some oats, add some healthy nuts or seeds along with milk or cream and make a filling smoothie for yourself. You can even add berries to enhance the flavour of your smoothie.

3. Banana chia seeds shake

Bananas are rich in potassium, therefore, this shake can be a superb option if taken after your workouts. You can add bananas, Greek yoghurt, chia seeds and some dried fruits to make it a protein-rich filling shake.

4. Beetroot protein shake

Rich in iron, these deep red beetroots can be a great addition to your diet. Beetroots contain carbs proteins, antioxidants and soluble fiber essential for weight loss. You can choose soya milk, nut milk or other nutritious milk as your base. You can even add Greek yoghurt or hemp seeds to give your smoothie a nice earthy flavour.

5. Pineapple or mango protein shake

Try these amazing nutritious fruits if you are trying to make a delicious filling shake. Rich in fiber, these fruits are perfect for weight loss. You can add flax seeds and cashews for extra dose of protein. You can opt for yoghurt as your base.

