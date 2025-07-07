"The Best Beverage For High Blood Pressure Is..." AIIMS, Harvard Gut Doctor Reveals

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common condition which can lead to serious health issues. When blood pressure remains elevated for prolonged periods, it can lead to serious health issues such as heart disease, stroke and kidney problems. Hypertension is usually known as a "silent killer" because most individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms, yet it can cause significant damage over time.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. A diet rich in fibre, potassium, and magnesium, with low sodium intake, can help reduce blood pressure significantly.

Best beverage for high blood pressure

Drinking beetroot juice is one of the effective ways to control blood pressure through dietary changes. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the "gut doctor" and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, revealed that beetroot juice is a beverage for high blood pressure.

Several studies suggest that dietary nitrate, found in beetroot juice, can effectively lower blood pressure. Drinking beetroot juice can lead to a significant decrease in blood pressure, especially in those who already have high levels.

Beetroot juice is rich in nitrates, which the body converts into nitric oxide. This compound helps to relax and widen blood vessels, improving blood flow and potentially reducing blood pressure levels.

Additionally, beetroot is a good source of potassium, a mineral which helps nerves and muscles function properly and lowers blood pressure effectively. Beetroot juice is also rich in iron, magnesium, sodium, zinc, copper and selenium.

Incorporating beetroot juice into a balanced diet, alongside other lifestyle changes can be an effective strategy for controlling high blood pressure. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a low-sodium diet and managing stress can effectively aid in lowering blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.