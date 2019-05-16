World Hypertension Day 2019: Theme, Significance And 10 Best Foods For High Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day 2019: Eat less salt to keep blood pressure under control

World Hypertension Day 2019 will be observed on May 17. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which there is long-term high force of blood against artery walls. The force is high enough to cause numerous health problems like heart disease and stroke. Blood pressure is determined by the amount of blood heart pumps and the amount of resistance blood flow in arteries. The more blood your heart pumps, the narrower your arteries and the higher your blood pressure.

World Hypertension Day: Theme and significance

The theme of World Hypertension Day 2019 is "Know your numbers." The theme is meant to raise awareness about high blood pressure in people across the world. The idea is to make sure you check your blood pressure regularly and know your numbers in order to necessary action on time.

Knowing your numbers is important because high blood pressure is a condition which does not show any particular symptoms. You can have high blood pressure for years and not know about it because it causes no symptoms. Even without visible symptoms, high blood pressure can cause damage and lead to fatal conditions like heart attack and stroke.

Your blood pressure can be at dangerously high levels and still not know. Normal blood pressure levels range between 120/80 to 140/90. If you are above the age of 18, you must check your blood pressure regularly (at least once in 2 months).

World Hypertension Day: Normal blood pressure levels range between 120/80 to 140/90

Photo Credit: iStock

A healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, good amount of sleep and less stress can help you have a normal high blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, you need to avoid consumption of processed and packaged food as they are filled with preservatives and are high in sodium.

Consumption of salt must be reduced if you have high blood pressure as salt raises sodium in bloodstream. This can wreck the delicate balance in bloodstream and reduce the ability of kidneys to remove water. This in turn increases blood pressure because of extra fluid and strain on the delicate blood vessels that lead to kidneys.

Also, food that have high potassium are beneficial for high blood pressure as it helps in balancing the negative effect of salt.

Following is a list of foods that are healthy for people with high blood pressure

1. Garlic

2. Bananas

3. Avocado

4. Leafy green veggies

5. Beetroot

6. Berries

7. Fatty fish

8. Almonds and pistachios

9. Sunflower and pumpkin seeds

10. Pomegranates

This World Hypertension Day, know your numbers and protect yourself from high blood pressure by eating these foods and living a healthy lifestyle.

