From Managing High Blood Pressure To Bloating, This Summer Drink Does It All

If you suffer from digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome, buttermilk may be of great help.

Chaas or buttermilk is a common Indian drink and is a perfect option to deal with scorching heat of summers. It is made up of curd and some spices like pepper, jeera, curry leaves, mint leaves, coriander leaves, salt and green or red chilies. Nutrient dense and extremely delicious, you can have this drink at any time of the day. Delhi based nutritionist, Pooja Malhotra said, "It is an excellent hydrating drink, has cooling and digestive properties, contains all the macro nutrients and loads of micronutrients, relieves bloating and acidity. It is well accepted even by lactose intolerant individuals, aids in weight loss, improves bone strength, suitable for diabetics and it's probiotic bacteria improve gut microflora and strengthens immunity."

Top health benefits of buttermilk:

1. Nutrient rich

Buttermilk is loaded with plenty of minerals and vitamins which are beneficial for the overall health of the body. It is a rich source of calcium, protein and contains other nutrients like phosphorus, iron, potassium, sodium, and zinc along with vitamins A, D, E and B.

2. Helps you cope up with the heat

It's the season of hot and sultry weather. Buttermilk has a cooling effect on your entire body. The drink makes it easier for you to wash down spicy and fatty foods and soothe the lining of your stomach. People who want to get rid of hot flashes can opt for buttermilk to deal with the symptoms.

3. Good for digestion

If you suffer from digestive issues like irritable bowel syndrome, buttermilk may be of great help. This is because it contains antimicrobial properties that help in defeating infectious diarrhea caused by bacteria. It clears the lining of our stomachs and food pipe. Buttermilk can also help you with conditions like lactose intolerance, colon cancer and stomach infections.

4. Rich in calcium

Calcium is an important mineral for bone health, good skeletal health and to prevent you from osteoporosis. However, many people who are lactose intolerant do not have a natural alternative to milk. In this case, buttermilk provides you with the calcium and other nutrients and is low in fat. Moreover, calcium is an important nutrient for managing high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure can include this drink in their diet.

5.Weight loss

This is a great option for all the weight watchers. Buttermilk has very low-fat content and has a high nutritive value. If you drink it regularly, you can avoid dehydration and remain energetic. It can help satisfy your hunger so that you stay away from unhealthy junk foods.

(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

