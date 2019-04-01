This Summer, Stay Away From Acidity And Bloating With This Delicious, Cooling Drink You Can Make At Home

A refreshing glass of thandai can boost your digestion

Highlights Even diabetics can have thandai It contains lesser sugar than colas and tetrapack juices It can easily be prepared at home

With the summer heat progressing slowly and steadily, there is going to be an increased need of cooling and hydrating drinks. Markets are flooded with sugar-sweetened juices, energy drinks and even flavoured water. But, these drinks which are available in abundance today, are all loaded with artificial sweeteners, sugar and adulterants that do more harm to health than good. So this summer, how about sipping on a delicious thandai which will not only keep acidity and bloating at bay, but will you keep you energised in sweltering heat?!

Health benefits of thandai for acidity, bloating and much more

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in a post shared on social media, talks about thandai, which is the potent drink made with spices, nuts, milk, herbs and sugar.

Thandai can rightly be called as the traditional Indian summer drink. It is prepared with a clever mix of nuts like almonds and pistachios along with khus-khus, cardamom, pepper, saffron and fennel seeds (saunf). All these ingredients, when mixed with milk (and water), can work as a powerful energiser. The summer heat can make you dehydrated, which in turn makes you feel tired and exhausted. Drinking thandai during summer will re-energise you and will also uplift your mood.

Also read: Want To Get Rid Of Bloating, Stomach Cramps Once And For All? Cut Down These Foods From Your Diet

The intelligent mix of herbs, spices, nuts and seeds in it can restore your hormonal balance. What's more is that thandai is also rich in antioxidants.

Acidity and bloating are two conditions which many people experience during summer. Digestion boosting properties of thandai play an important role in terms of preventing these conditions. Thandai can restore mucus lining and provide the gut with good bacteria, thus improving gut health.

It's good and refreshing taste is like an icing on cake! Rujuta highlights the importance of knowing that packaged drinks which claim to quench your thirst are actually dehydrating in nature. They can rob you of the electrolyte balance.

Also read: Do You Feel Bloated? Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Bloating

Have thandai and other hydrating drinks like coconut water, sugarcane juice, buttermilk, nimbu pani (lemon water), gulkand and other homemade sherbets to prevent acidity, bloating and flatulence this summer.

All these healthy summer drinks contain way less sugar than tetrapack juices and colas, and are thus safe for consumption for diabetics, obese people, or people with heart disease, high blood pressure, etc.

Also read: This Simple 2-Minute Remedy By Luke Coutinho Can Help Find Relief From Acidity And Heartburn

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.