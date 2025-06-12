Delhi Heatwave Alert: Tips To Reduce Body Heat Naturally

A red alert was issued for intense heatwave in Delhi. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations.

"The severe heat is expected to persist till Thursday. A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of June 13, which may bring light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi," said Dr Naresh Kumar, senior IMD scientist.

IMD's red alert indicates extreme heat conditions and urges people to follow all precautionary measures and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.

Excessive heat and health

Heat can affect your health in various ways, particularly during extreme temperatures or prolonged exposure to high heat.

The body regulates its temperature primarily through sweating and increased blood flow to the skin. However, when the heat is excessive, these mechanisms can become overwhelmed, leading to heat-related illnesses. Excessive heat can contribute to several issues such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat stroke, cramps and rashes.

To help you prevent these, here we have some tips to reduce body heat and stay cool during hot summer days.

1. Focus on hydration

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. This helps your body regulate temperature and remain hydrated. Other than water, buttermilk, lemon water, sattu sharbat, coconut water and bael sharbat are some hydrating yet nourishing options you must try.

2. Dress appropriately

Wear lightweight, breathable, and loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton. This allows sweat to evaporate more easily, supports better airflow and keeps you cooler.

3. Eat cooling foods

Several foods can naturally cool down your body from the inside out like mint, yogurt, gond katira, sabja seeds and fennel seeds. Add these coolants to your diet along with water-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon to boost overall hydration.

Additionally, opt for lighter meals such as salads and fruits that are high in water content. Heavy meals can raise your body temperature as digestion requires energy.

4. Limit physical activity

Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours to prevent excessive sweating leading to dehydration and exhaustion. Low-intensity exercises in the mornings or evenings when temperatures are cooler are appropriate for summer.

5. Take baths and shower

A cool shower or bath can help lower your body temperature instantly. You can also use a wet cloth on your neck and wrists for a quick cooling effect.

6. Limit dehydrating foods and drinks

Caffeine, alcohol, sugary treats and foods high in salt can dehydrate you and trigger several health issues.

Individuals with pre-existing health issues like heart disease or respiratory problems should be extra cautious and take all necessary precautions. Follow these tips to mitigate the effect of excessive health and stay safe!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.