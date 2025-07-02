Delhi Records 27.6 Degree Celsius, Thunderstorms, Rains Expected Today

Advertisement
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Read Time: 1 min
The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.
New Delhi:

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 85, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

