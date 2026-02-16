Watch: 22-Year-Old's Reel Attempt Ends Up In Police Rescue

A woman's attempt at a viral reel turned into a life-threatening ordeal after she fell into a gutter and had to be rescued by the Delhi Police.

Bhavna, 22, from the Najafgarh area, was filming near her home when she slipped and fell into the open drain. She said that she was already neck-deep in water by the time help arrived. Speaking to NDTV, Bhavna said that officers in a passing police van heard her cries for help and rushed to her aid.

A video shared by the Delhi Police shows an officer using a rope to hoist her back up. Bhavna said her goal was to film a video raising awareness about how carelessly people throw trash in the area.

The incident is a stark reminder of the risks people are taking for social media engagement. Just last week, a 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district died while filming a video inside her home. Mohini was reportedly recreating a hanging scene and had tied a noose around her neck while standing on a stool. Whether she slipped or lost her balance remains unclear, but the staged act turned fatal within seconds.

In a separate incident last month, a young boy suffered severe facial burns after a risky "fire stunt" for a reel went horribly wrong.