Two-And-Half Year Boy Old Falls Into Open Drain In Palghar, Dies

An accidental death report has been registered, police said (Representational)

A two-and-half-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain near his house in Vasai in Palghar district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Lohia slum colony in Umale Phata, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation fire brigade official said.

"The child, identified as Narendra Goriwale, reached the water filled nullah when his parents were out on work and his grandmother was busy cooking. He slipped and fell into it and his body was found by neighbours after the grandmother raised an alarm when he was not seen in the house," the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, a Vasai police station official said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)